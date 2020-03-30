A University of Houston-Victoria student's test results came back negative for COVID-19.
The student went to the emergency room Friday after displaying symptoms of COVID-19. Four other students, who had been in contact with the student, were self-quarantine in their on-campus residence hall. Those students have not shown symptoms at this time, university spokeswoman Lauren Emerson said.
Once the student's test came back negative, all five were released from self-quarantine Monday afternoon.
Also the student worker who was possibly exposed to a COVID-19 patient and self-quarantined has shown no symptoms and will return to work, she said.
As of Monday, there are no confirmed cases linked to UHV, Emerson said.
“All students in the residence halls are in their own room, so it would be possible to quarantine them as needed,” Emerson said.
While the students were self-quarantined in their rooms, they continued to be fed and checked on, Emerson said. Meals were dropped off at the student’s door and they picked it up once the hallway was cleared.
“We’re going to deliver the meals to them and minimize contact as much as possible,” she said.
Other students on campus who were not required to self-quarantine were able to use the campus dining facilities, but it is carry-out only to maintain social distancing standards, Emerson said.
The three residence halls allowed students to leave their housing agreement with the suspension of face-to-face courses. As of Monday afternoon, 311 students had checked out of housing and 227 remain on campus. Students who left will be reimbursed for the days they won’t be using the halls or the meal plans, Emerson said.
Student body president Christopher McDonald is among those who decided to stay on campus despite the growing spread of COVID-19.
“My natural response was panic,” said McDonald about the UHV student being tested. “It made me not want to talk to anybody.”
McDonald, who considers himself an extrovert, said he had to examine the way he interacts with people and make adjustments for his and his peers’ safety.
“I’m going to take every step possible not to get it,” he said.
When the university was told a student may have the novel coronavirus, McDonald said he considered leaving despite being a resident adviser. It’s something he still mulls over.
“It's something that floated through my mind,” he said.
As a resident adviser, McDonald is required to support on-campus residents and help keep them safe.
He and other resident advisers are focused on keeping the halls clean and safe, McDonald said. All surfaces are being wiped down throughout the day and have tape marking safe social distances for interactions.
“We do a lot of wiping,” McDonald said.
The university has also transitioned to online-only classes, which started Wednesday.
Jennifer Ortiz-Garza, psychology senior lecturer and the undergraduate psychology program director, said the faculty used the week of spring break to cement their transition to distance learning. During that week the faculty learned how to use communication aids like Zoom and Microsoft Teams to continue teaching their students.
“That is what is keeping us connected to our students,” she said. “It wasn’t what we were wanting. It wasn’t what we were expecting. It’s something we’re not in control of, but we had to find a way to stay connected.”
Monday afternoon, Ortiz-Garza hosted her first Zoom lecture to see her students’ faces. She used the meeting to ask if the students would like to have online video lectures for the rest of the semester since they couldn’t meet in person.
They said yes.
“I was encouraged that they wanted that connection,” Ortiz-Garza said. “I have taught online before but I never started face-to-face and moved to online. Your thinking is very different in a face-to-face compared to an online class.”
The goal is to see or speak with the students on a regular basis like they would if they were in their usual face-to-face classes, Ortiz-Garza said. That will change day-to-day depending on the students’ needs.
“It's going to be a fluid process,” she said.
She said during in-person classes, the students can ask questions and have discussions on what they are learning. But, online can be limiting, and so Ortiz-Garza has to anticipate what the students may be thinking.
Tests will also be done online, so Ortiz-Garza said she will make her questions move application-based than memory.
“I find myself saying if I were in a live class this is where I would ask for questions,” she explained. “It’s a very different way of thinking.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.