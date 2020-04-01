In response to orders from state and local government officials, the University of Houston-Victoria will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday through April 30, except for essential personnel.
All employees able to work remotely have been instructed to do so, and the university has taken steps to help ensure employees have access to necessary technology and resources, UHV President Bob Glenn said.
Essential services at the university that will continue to function are housing and dining operations, information technology, facilities services, mail delivery, financial services, admissions, records and financial aid.
Both UHV University North and University Center will be locked and closed to the public. The UHV Library inside University Commons also will be closed, but the first floor of the building will remain open to students who do not have access to Wi-Fi so they can continue their online studies.
