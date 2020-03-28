Each new COVID-19 case announced in the Crossroads prompts a slew of questions from community members.
Where did the patient live? How is the virus spreading? What places should we avoid to protect ourselves and our families?
But the information released on specific cases varies by county, depending on whether it has a health department or an onsite epidemiologist and how officials are making subjective decisions about patient privacy protection under federal laws.
The Advocate has reported on each of the COVID-19 cases reported in the Crossroads and sent follow-up questions to local health and county authorities, as well as the State Department of Health Services.
Information pertaining to patients' city of residence is particularly sparse.
Some authorities, like Matagorda Regional Medical Center and Wharton County, released the genders, age ranges and conditions of patients, as well as whether they were presumed to have contracted the coronavirus through community spread – a piece of information that health officials have said is key in assessing community risks.
DeWitt County Judge Dale Fowler said he was frustrated that he could not do the same. When the county announced its second COVID-19 case Tuesday and its third case Friday, local officials could not provide demographics or additional details because state health authorities refused to provide more information, he said.
DeWitt County has an agreement with the Victoria County Public Health Department to provide health services, and Dr. John McNeill serves as its health authority. But Victoria's epidemiology department is not part of that agreement, Fowler said.
"Without that, we're reliant on the state lab, and it is their protocols and procedures that we're subject to," he said. "The distinct comparison is that the Victoria County Health Department released identifying (demographics) and then we have no information – you can't have a starker contrast than that."
Even though Victoria released the age range and genders for patients, officials would not specify which of those cases is presumed to have contracted COVID-19 via community spread, suggesting subjective decision-making regarding what should and should not be released to the public.
That subjectivity appears to extend to different state health regions. Wharton County, which falls under Region 5-6 and does not have a public health department, was able to obtain and release age and gender demographics.
Matagorda and Wharton counties also have started releasing daily test counts. Victoria has not.
Officials with Region 8 told Fowler that because the first patient in rural Lavaca County and his family reportedly received backlash on social media pages, they decided to limit information released.
"To some degree, the absence of information allows the rumor mill to go haywire and, you know, we were trying to avoid that temper and people's fears ... I didn't have enough information to do that," he said.
The state does provide county dispatch with the address of patients to flag in case emergency personnel are dispatched to their resident as an exposure prevention mechanism. That address is removed from the system once the patient recovers, Fowler said.
In addition to DeWitt, Region 8 serves as the public health authority for Lavaca, Calhoun, Goliad and Jackson counties.
Calhoun also has not released the gender and ages of its three patients, citing privacy laws, but did not specify whether that information was being withheld from officials by the state.
"We realized there are citizens who feel the need to know more specific details," Memorial Medical Center officials said in a news release. "At this point, we have evidence that there is community spread of COVID-19 in our area, and the specific locations and demographics of these patients is not necessary information that the public needs in order to protect themselves."
Hostility toward COVID-19 patients is a concern in communities throughout the country and part of the reason patient privacy is held to such a high standard, although the public perception may change as more people become infected.
Only having minimal information sets officials up for a credibility issue, Fowler said.
"There is already this cloud of suspicion that the government, from Washington all the way down, is not telling everybody what they need to know and just what they want to know," he said. "If I can't get the information, then I feel like I am likely going to be guilty of only telling the half-truth."
