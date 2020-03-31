The COVID-19 Relief Fund will be able to start helping individuals who are experiencing immediate needs with rent, utility and bill assistance as early as this week, according to a news release.
The fund exists thanks to the United Way’s board designating $25,000 and Frost Bank’s donation of $10,000, as well as donations from caring individuals in the community, the release said.
“We have thousands in our community that need immediate assistance with utilities and rent,” said Pastor Glen Dry, head of the Golden Crescent Community Organizations Assisting in Disasters, or COAD.
On March 24, the Victoria County United Way created the COVID-19 Relief Fund with the Golden Crescent COAD to help those who are burdened financially in the wake of the coronavirus. Individuals and nonprofits can apply for funding on the fund’s webpage, unitedwayvictoria.org/covid19.
“To ensure we get the financial resources to the right areas at the right time and adapt to evolving needs, we will roll out the funding in three phases: response, relief and recovery,” said Brooke Garcia, executive director of the Victoria County United Way.
The response phase will provide rent, utility, and bill assistance for households for the first few weeks of April. The relief phase will see the fund awarding grants to nonprofit organizations through June. The last phase, recovery, will focus on continued funding to nonprofits while identifying and alleviating strained community resources.
“But we need to keep dollars flowing into the fund,” Garcia said. “We need local foundations and businesses, as wells as individuals, to help us build the fund so that we can continue to help our communities through each of the planned phases.”
Dry also emphasizes the need for contributions.
“In the weeks and months ahead, we want to be able to be a piece of the financial stability the nonprofit organizations need to keep services open in our community,” Dry said.
The fund is designed to help in all seven counties served by the Golden Crescent COAD – Victoria, DeWitt, Calhoun, Gonzales, Jackson, Lavaca and Goliad. Donors have the option to specify to which county they want their funds to go.
The Golden Crescent COAD is a regional group providing a permanent forum for community organizations to develop and/or strengthen preparedness, response and recovery activities.
