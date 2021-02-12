United Way of the Crossroads is seeking volunteers in DeWitt, Lavaca, Goliad and Victoria counties to help people get registered for the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to an online signup, the program is described as a Vaccine Buddy program.
Volunteers will be assigned two people to help. Anyone able to transport vaccine seekers to clinics and walk them through the process would be appreciated.
For more information contact United Way of the Crossroads at 361-578-3561.
The program will begin at 7 a.m. Monday and continue through April 30.
