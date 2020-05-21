The crinkling of plastic bags and the clanking of cans resonated Wednesday afternoon from Christ’s Kitchen like a grocery store during peak time.
Volunteers from Victoria County United Way worked to distribute canned foods and other various items into individual bags to prepare for a food distribution at Christ’s Kitchen the next morning.
Kelleye Decker, one of United Way’s volunteers, worked diligently to make sure each bag contained the appropriate items and then moved them into a designated shopping cart.
"I see people in Victoria that need help," Decker said. "And I want to help them."
A victim of Hurricane Harvey, Decker said she knows how it feels to be down on one's luck and said volunteering allowed her to give back to the community that has helped her during the hurricane.
"When I see a family member or a friend that’s in need, I want to reach out to them and help them because that’s the Christian way to do it," Decker said. "Like God said, 'Do unto others as you would have them do to you.'"
The event Wednesday was part of Victoria County United Way’s Week of Caring that spanned through Friday, and consisted of volunteering activities throughout the Crossroads.
The agency's community engagement coordinator Jill Blucher said the organization changed its volunteering strategy because of COVID-19. In years past, United Way typically would have two big days of volunteering consisting of hundreds of volunteers.
“Obviously, that's not the world we live in now,” Blucher said. “So we instead expanded it over the course of a week and scheduled 14 small projects throughout the week at a bunch of our different nonprofit neighbors and limited each event to about six (volunteers) so we could make sure that we were maintaining a safe social distance and still make a really good impact on our communities.”
Patricia Hastings, Christ’s Kitchen's executive director, said the organization has food distributions Monday through Saturday. All of the food is donated by food banks, stores and various donors in the community, Hastings said.
Normally, Hastings said Christ’s Kitchen serves about 250 people a day. Recently, she has seen an increase to about 630 people a day.
“Normally, we serve in a dining room setting, cafeteria style,” Hastings said. “With the advent of COVID-19, we could not safely serve in our dining room so on March 17 we went to a to-go plate model where we serve outside the building where people drive through or they walk through to get their plate of food.”
Blucher said she feels it is more impactful for a small group of volunteers to go out and work multiple projects than one or two big projects and said she is considering making that pattern permanent.
“United Way is not just a fundraising organization – we’re a social impact organization,” Blucher said. “So somebody needs something, they can reach out to us, and we'll make sure that they're in the right hands.”
