A COVID-19 report released this week lists Victoria County as one of seven “super hot spots” in Texas because of the county’s high number of COVID-19 cases and high transmission rate.
The report, which was produced by Dr. Rajesh Nandy, an associate professor of biostatics and epidemiology at University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth, and a data analytics team, was released Monday.
The counties labeled as super hot spots – Angelina, Cameron, Ector, Hidalgo, Maverick, Victoria and Webb counties – each have at least 1,000 COVID-19 cases and have had sustained increases in the average number of new cases being reported daily. As of Wednesday evening, there were more than 3,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Victoria County, after another 57 new cases and two deaths were reported.
Although some statewide numbers have begun stabilizing, the report stated, “We are still operating at a very high level of number of new cases and hospitalizations.”
The report recommended extra attention in the seven counties classified as super hot spots, cautioning fatigued health care workers and overwhelmed heath care facilities.
David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department, said although several factors led to the high number of cases in the county, it can be somewhat boiled down to one fact: “People let their guard down.”
“When cases were low and the economy started opening up, people that had been cooped up physically and mentally since mid-March wanted to get out,” he said. “It was clearly too early for that.”
But, on the flip side, Gonzales said the rise in cases and number of deaths in the county seemed to prove to people that the virus is something to take seriously, he said.
The governor’s statewide mask order issued earlier this month that began requiring people to wear masks indoors and in public when social distancing is not possible played a big part in the shift locally, Gonzales added.
The number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed each day in the county has taken “quite a downturn” in the past week compared to the weeks before, Gonzales said, something he hopes is a trend and not an anomaly.
“Fifty or 60 new cases a day isn’t zero, but relatively speaking, it is better than when daily cases were in the 100s and 200s,” he said. “It’s a little bit at a time. If we can continue a downward trend that would be a good thing.”
Still, Gonzales is urging residents to not let their guard down again and be wary of the ongoing risk. Similarly, the UNT report noted that “a few days of good data shouldn’t make us complacent.”
“It’s a long game until we have a vaccine or a treatment that’s established to work very well,” the report stated.
