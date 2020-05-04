Many Crossroads businesses are changing hours or procedures because of COVID-19. To add your business changes to the list, email newsroom@vicad.com or submit directly to VictoriaAdvocate.com. Questions? Call Robbi Patterson at 361-574-1222.
Changes include:
Dining
- Aero Crafters is offering daily specials for pick up or delivery. Visit their Facebook page for daily postings. They are open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There is a $5 delivery fee within city limits. Call 361-573-4388 for delivery or pick up. Must order food to purchase alcohol.
- Bayside Seafood is open for curbside pickup and to-go orders. Call 361-573-7177 to place an order. Their menu is available on their Facebook page along with daily specials.
- Baytown Seafood Restaurant, 4010 Houston Highway is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Sunday for takeout. Call 361-578-8622 to place an order.
- Beijing Garden, 113 S. Main St. is closed until May 26.
- Brown Bag Saloon, 8609 N Navarro St. is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. weekends, for carry-out and curbside pickup. Call 361-575-2672 for more information.
- Buffalo Wild Wings is open for takeout and delivery from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Order online at buffalowildwings.com or call 361-575-9464.
- Burger Nation is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays for carry-out. Call 361-894-8974 to place an order or order online at burger-nation.com. Delivery available food delivery services.
- Casa Jalisco, 17906 B, Laurent St., is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily for take-out and drive-thru. Call 361-579-3386 to place an order. Delivery is available through Favor.
- Casa Ole is open for to-go and delivery services only.
- Cherry Berry is open from noon-9 p.m. daily.
- Chick-fil-A Victoria has temporarily closed its dining rooms at both restaurants at 6104 N. Navarro St. and 7800 N. Navarro St. The Whispering Creek location is open for drive thru and mobile curbside ordering from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Victoria Mall location is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for front counter carry out, Chick-fil-A mobile app ordering and catering services offering a limited menu. Both locations are available for delivery ordering through delivery services DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats.
- Chili’s, 5004 N. Navarro St., is open for to-go and delivery from 10:45 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Call 361-576-4700 or order online at chilis.com/locations/us/tx/victoria/
- China Inn Restaurant, 3602 Houston Highway is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily for carry-out. Call 361-573-0609 to place an order or order online at chinainntx.com
- City Bakery and Restaurant, 1204 E San Antonio St., is open 6 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday for take-out and curbside pickup. Call 361-573-5521 for more information.Dairy Treet is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.daily for takeout. Delivery is available through DoorDash Delivery at doordash.com
- Dairy Queen Restaurants are open and offering drive-thru and take-out service.
- Denny’s is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for pickup or delivery. To place an order, call 361-578-0600.
- Don Jose Mexican Restaurant, 2902 E. Airline Road, is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily for takeout.
- DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks is open regular hours for carry out, delivery or pick up window. To order, call 361-575-3283 or visit. doubledaves.com
- Double J Eatery is offering drive-thru and curbside service. Call ahead to 361-570-7744 to place your order. Pick up and pay for your order at the window or park in lot and call that you have arrived for curbside pickup. Order online for home delivery with multiple delivery services.
- Dickey’s Barbeque Pit, 9006 N. Navarro St., is open, offering free delivery, curbside, and pick-up service from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- El Norteno, 4105 Port Lavaca Drive, is open 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays for take-out and curbside pickup. Call 361- 572-3869 for more information.
- Family Table Restaurant , 1102 Sweet Moody St., is open weekdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for pickup hot cooked meal plates. Call 361-580-3602 for more information.
- Firehouse Subs is open 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for takeout from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. order online at firehousesubs.com/locations/tx/navarro-commons/ or call 361-703-5051.
- Fossati’s is taking part in Comfort Food Care Packages Feeding Texas Families program. For $50, a hot meal (for four) including salad, bread, drink and dessert will be delivered to a family in need. Call us at 361-576-3354 for more information on how you can donate a meal to a family in need. Fossati’s Deli, 302 S Main St., is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays for take-out, curbside pickup and delivery. Call 361-576-3354 for more information.
- 5D Steakhouse is open for curb-side pick up 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call 361-579-7088 to place an order. They are now offering family packs and casseroles. Visit 5dsteakhouse.com to see the take-out menu.
- Frances Marie’s, 2505 Houston Highway, is open from 11 a.m.to 9 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m. o 10 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Call 361-579-0764, to place an order. Delivery is available through Favor.
- Fossati’s Deli is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering curbside pick-up and delivery.
- Gluten Freedom Bakery is now open. You may place orders online at glutenfreedombaker.com. You can purchase their products at The Box Coffee Bar- Town and Country
- Golden Corral Victoria is offering fresh produce and meats in care packages. They are offering the raw ingredients that you can take home and prepare. The care packages are available Monday-Wednesday; call 361-578-8176 to order. They are also offering to-go orders from their menu. You may place to-go orders online at goldencorral.com/locations/location-detail/981/golden-corral-n-navarro-street/
- Gonzalez Cafe is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.
- Grandy’s dining room is closed but continues to offer drive-thru service from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Plus, Grandy’s has five car hop stations across the front of the restaurant. Home delivery is available at doordash.com
- Grapevine Cafe is doing curbside service, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. We have added family casseroles to our menu. 361-572-3060.
- The Green Table, 4208 N. Navarro St., is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday’; 3 p.m.-8 p.m., Friday; and 1 p.m.-8 p.m., weekends for take-out. Call 361-433-1827 order ahead for curbside pick-up. See specials ads and full menu on their Facebook page.
- Grumpy’s Meatzzeria, 4208 N Navarro St., is open from noon-8:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and noon-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, for delivery, take-out and curbside pickup. Call 361-935-4110 for more information.
- GonzalezCafé Victoria, 1103 SW Moody St. is open form 10 a.m.-2 p.m Tuesday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m Saturday.
- Guadalajara Mexican Grill, 2301 N Ben Jordan St., is open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call 361-485-0865 to order and come through our drive-thru service.
- Hawaii Poke and Ramen, 5206 N. Navarro St. is open for drive-thru only from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Delivery is available through Waitr,
- Huvar’s Artisan Market is offering take out orders for breakfast and lunch and free delivery from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. To place an order, call Huvar’s at 361-576-9171.
- IHOP, 7606 NE Zac Lentz Pkwy. is open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily for delivery, take-out and curbside pickup. Delivery service is available through Favor, Waitr, DoorDash and Uber Eats. For more information, call 361-573-3360.
- Jason’s Deli, 5301 N. Navarro St. is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily for takeout. Call 361-575-3354. Delivery is available at grubhub.com
- Jim’s Big Burger is open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for phone-in orders and curbside service. To place an order, call 361-575-7641.
- Joe’s Pizza and Pasta, 601 E. Mockingbird Lane, is open from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday for takeout and curbside service. Delivery is available through available through Waitr, Grubhub and Favor
- KB’s Barbecue, 134 Villafranca Road, is open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Thursday-Friday. There is live music from 6-10 p.m. Friday. Tables are located 6 feet apart and other precautions have been taken.
- King’s Grill and Bar Seafood and Steak Restaurant is open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. for drive-thru, take-out and delivery. Call 361-703-5511 to place orders. Order online at orders.cake.net/11128317. Check out their menu at kingsgrillandbar.com.
- La Cabana, 2014 E. Red River St. is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily for take-out only. Call 361-576-4003 to place an order.
- L and L Grill, located inside Palace Bingo Hall, 5306 Houston Highway is open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for call in orders or stop by for curbside service. To place an order, call 570-3000 or 648-0974.
- La Carreta #2, 1802 N. Navarro St., is open 5 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday for drive-thru. Call 361 572- 0055 for more information.
- LaHacienda Mexican Cafe is open from noon to 8 p.m. for pick up or delivery by Waitr. To place a to-go order, call 361-570-6800 or order online waitrapp.com/restaurants/tx/victoria/la-hacienda-mexican-cafe-victoria/8033.
- La Tejanita Restaurant, 1309 Sam Houston Drive is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. for takeout.
- Las Palmas, 6007 N. Main St., is open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday for take-out and curbside pickup. Call 361-573-1717 for more information.
- Mike Pozzi, 906 Blyth St. is open for take-out. Call 361-571-1450 for orders. Visit Mike Pozzi catering on Facebook.
- Mi Ranchito Restaurant, 1602 N. Ben Wilson St., is open 5:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Saturday, for take-out. Call 361-485-0080 for more information.
- Moo-Moo, 3701 N. Ben Wilson St. and 709 Moody St., are open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday for take-out and drive-thru only. To place an order, call 361-703-5338 for the Ben Wilson location and 361-575-3751=2 for the Moody Street location.
- Mumphord’s Place Restaurant, 1202 E. Juan Linn St., is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday for curbside service only. You may call ahead and place order at 361-485-1112, or order at time of arrival.
- Noot’s Thai Kitchen is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, offering curbside as well as delivery through Favor.
- Paint’s Underground Pizza is open for carry-out or delivery with Favor from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday; 4 to 8 p.m. Monday; and noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- Paint’s Underground Pizza, 5001B John Stockbauer Drive, is open from 4-8 p.m. Monday; noon-8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; noon-9 p.m. Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday for take-out and delivery via Favor. Call 361-220-7455 for more information. Visit their Website page.
- Peter Piper Pizza, 3603 N. Navarro St., is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily for take-out and curbside pickup. Call 361-576-9079 for more information.
- Performance Foodservice, a grocery supply service for businesses, is offering select items for sale to the public. Dockside grocery pick up times are weekdays from 8 to 9 a.m.; noon to 1 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m.
- Pinto Bean,4103 N. Main St. is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday for carry-out. Call 361-574-7819 to place an order.
- PumpHouse Restaurant and Bar is temporarily closed.
- Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 6409 N. Navarro St., is open 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday-Saturday for pick up or drive-thru. For more information or to place an order, call 361-574-1171.
- Red Lobster is temporarily closed.
- Raven’s in the Woodlawn is open for pickup and delivery. Open 11 a.m. daily. Call 361-703-5409, to place an order.
- Rosebud Records, Grill and Theater is open for delivery and for pickup, currently you can use Waitr, Txtogo or Doordash for delivery, Rosebud is also offering its in-house delivery system for the downtown and surrounding areas.
- Sakura Japanese and Chinese Cuisine, 6306 N. Navarro St., is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday for to-go orders and delivery through food delivery services. To place an order, call 361-703-5688 or order online at sakurajapanesechinesecuisine.com.
- Subway stores, 3805 N. Navarro St., and 3410 John Stockbauer Drive, are open for take-out and online orders from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Subway in the Victoria Mall is closed until further notice.
- Super Donuts, 1917 John Stockbauer Drive, is open from 4:30 a.m.-1 p.m. daily.
- Super Donuts, 7905 N Navarro St., is open from 5 a.m.-1 p.m. daily.
- Taco-Licious, 5203 John Stockbauer Drive, drive-thru is open 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays; and from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Call in orders to 361-573-4303.
- Taqueria El Rodeo II, 3402 Sam Houston Drive, is open from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily for to-go orders. all 361-570-1514. Home delivery is available through doordash.com.
- Texas Roadhouse, 4908 N. Navarro St., is open from 3-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and noon-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday for curbside to-go service. They are also selling ready-to-grill steaks directly to the public. Texas Roadhouse is offering a variety of fresh-cut steaks including ribeye, strips, sirloin, and filet. To place an order, guests are encouraged to call the restaurant at 361-570-7427. Visit texasroadhouse.com/locations/texas/victoria to place an order.
- Texas Seafood, 304 E. Rio Grande, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays for drive-thru or curbservice. To place an order, call 361-572-8538. Delivery is available at doordash.com
- Thi Orchid, 207 N. Navarro St., is open from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. weekdays and 11 am.-9 p.m. Saturday for pickup and deliveries with Waitr or Favor. Call 361-703-5177 to place an order. The restaurant has also set up a gofundme account at gofundme.com/f/help-thai-orchid-survive-covid-19 to help them make it through this downturn in business. For more information, visit their Facebook page.
- The Bomb Diggity, 208 Railroad in Inez is open for carry our, call 361-782-2662 to place an order.
- The Box Coffee Bar, 202 S. Main St, is open 7 a.m.-midnight weekdays for take-you and curbside pickup. Call 361-579-3103 for more information.
- The Box Coffee Bar, 2916 N. Laurent St., is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday for take-out and curbside pickup. Call 361-703-5016 for more information.
- The Green Table, 4208 N. Navarro St. is open from 8 p.m.-midnight, Friday; 3 p.m.-10 p.m., Saturday and 3 p.m.-8 p.m., Sunday.
- Tropical smoothie cafe is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday for carry-out, curbside, drive-thru and delivery by Favor.
- Super Donuts, 1914 John Stockbauer Drive is open is open 4:30 a.m.-1 p.m. daily.
- Uncle Mutts 5404 Navarro St. is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
- Tokyo Grill and Sushi Lounge is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. daily for to-go orders. Cal 361-570-7227 to place an order. Delivery is available through Favor.
- TNT Restaurant/ Tacos N Tamales, 908 E. Rio Grande St. R is open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6 a.m. to noon Saturday for drive-thru service only.
- Ventura’s Tamales is offering service through its drive-thru, curbside and delivery partner Favor. They are open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
- Vela Farms is open and offering casseroles, curbside service and daily specials.
- Vera Cruz Restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday for to-go, curbside and delivery. Call 361-576-6015 to place order. According to their FaceBook page, beer may be delivered with orders.
- Victoria Country Club is open for its members to call in orders and pick-up curbside. Daily menus can be found on the Victoria Country Club’s Facebook page and are being emailed directly to its members. The men’s card room will remain unlocked to have access to lockers. No cocktail or dining service will be available.
- All Whataburger locations in Victoria are drive-thru and curbside only. The restaurants are still open 24 hours.
- Wingstop is open from 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. for carryout and delivery. Order online at wingstop.com/location/wingstop-262-victoria-tx-77904/menu
- Waitr is working with restaurant partners to offer free delivery and marketing programs and is now offering “no-contact” delivery, which allows for distancing between customers and delivery drivers. In addition, the company is supplying all drivers with gloves.
Medical
- Believe Behavioral Health, 1402 Village Drive is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Call 361-894-8734 for more information.
- A Cuero Community Blood Drive has been organized by The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Cuero’s Lifeway Baptist Church in the Fellowship Hall, located at 403 E. Sarah St., in Cuero. donations are by Lifeway Baptist Church and Cuero Health. Donations are by appointment only. Visit SouthTexasBlood.org/Cuero for an appointment.
- Victoria Visionworks, 7800 N Navarro St. is open from 11 am.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
- Central Drug in cooperation with Ananda Professional, is making CBD available for $10 to healthcare employees. Additionally, they have been compounding hand sanitizer in their lab and all healthcare providers can come by the store for their free hand sanitizer while supplies are lasts.
- El Campo Midcoast WellCare Walk-In Clinic, 3703 Farm-to-Market Road 2765 Suite B in El Campo is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m .Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. For more information, call 979-543-6251.
- El Campo Healthplex, 1602 N. Mechanic St. in El Campo is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call 979-275-1200.
- El Campo Mid Coast Medical Clinic, 305 Sandy Corner Road, El Campo is open 7-9 a.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7-9 a.m. Friday. Doors open at 8 a.m. Saturday. Doctors see patients from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday. For more information, call 979-543-5510.
- Cuero Regional Hospital is reopening of elective surgical cases.
- In response to COVID-19 and in keeping with patient safety practices, all Cuero Health employees, visitors and patients are required to wear a mask or face covering while in the facility.
- Victoria Physical Therapy took advantage of the Covid 19 conditions and moved into its new location on Sam Houston. The new clinic is bigger, which allows extra space by setting up exercise stations and tables at least 6 feet apart, which is based on the latest CDC guidelines. They have recently started to see patients again.
- Dover House, a personal assisted living home, is accepting new residents amid the COVID-19 epidemic. We will allow one family member at a time for visiting. Call 361-575-5834 or 361-572-5615.
- Dr. Leif Toombs’ Airline Spinal Rehab, 300 E. Airline Road, will be temporarily closed through April 19.The office will reopen April 20.
- Zoom Eyecare,7800 N. Navarro St., inside the Victoria Mall next to Visionworks is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays to help with those in need of vision exams. For more information, call 361-572-0411.
- Dr. Paul E. Mondolfi has closed his office indefinitely. You may request your medical records to be transferred to another physician by emailing allmondolfi@yahoo.com or calling 361-580-1574.
- Senior Helpers is open and still offering its services. They are hiring caregivers at this time. To apply, call 361-894-8901 or visit 502 W. Colorado St., Suite B.
- Advanced Vision Care will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays for eye emergencies and urgent appointments. They are also open to pick up glasses and contacts by curbside. The doctor will be on call the other days of the week. Call 361-485-9421 or text 361-210-3434 to make an appointment. Located next to H-E-B on Rio Grande Street.
- South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is in need of donors. Call 210-731-5590 to make an appointment.
- TLC Staffing office is still open and operational from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. TLC Staffing is actively hiring CNAs, LVNs, and RNs to meet the demands of area hospitals and nursing homes
Retail closed
- Bed Bath and Beyond, is temporarily closed until further notice.
- Both locations of Bealls are temporarily closed until further notice.
- JC Penney is temporarily closed until further notice.
- Maurices at Victoria Mall is temporarily closed until further notice
- Pier One, 7903 N. Navarro St. is temporarily closed until further notice.
- Ross Dress for Less is temporarily closed until further notice.
- The Children’s Place, at Victoria Mall, is closed until further notice.
- Bath and Body Works, at Victoria Mall, is closed until further notice.
- TJ Max, at Victoria Mall, is temporarily closed.
- Footlocker, at Victoria Mall, is closed until further notice.
Retail Open
- Academy Sports and Outdoors is open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m Sunday for curbside pick up. Order online at academy.com.
- Angler’s Arsenal, 1205 E. Airline Road, is temporarily closed until further notice. They will continue to ship from their online store at anglersarsenaltx.com.
- Ashley HomeStore, 5201 N Navarro St, is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
- AT&T Authorized Retailer, 105 Twin Fountains Drive, is open and servicing customers curbside. Call 361-648-9121 or 361-575-7417 when you pull up, and we will come out to help you. We still have stock on all phones, chargers, etc. Our temporary hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
- Big Lots, 8402 N Navarro St., is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.
- BlissWorks Wellness and CBD, 1304 E. Rio Grande St., Ste E, is from 2-6 p.m. weekdays with weekly specials and hand sanitizer in stock. Curbside and local delivery is available as well as free shipping for online orders at myblissworks.com or call 361-333-1080.
- Cato Fashions in Victoria Mall has reopened. Story hours are noon-6 p.m Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m Sunday. Customers are limited to 10 in the story at one time.
- Days Gone Bye! at 508 N Moody will add “call for an appointment to time” to shop during the day. Curbside, local delivery and shipping continue. DGB is restocked in Ground and whole bean coffee, laundry soap and hand wash. Call or text to order 361-218-9990.
- The Bargain Store, 3705 S.W. Moody St. is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
- Best Buy is offering contactless curbside service at all locations across the country. Rather than ask customers to come into the store, any items ordered on BestBuy.com will be delivered curbside. If customers didn’t order the product in advance and the product is in stock in the store, employees will go into the store and sell it while the customers remains in their car. Only employees will be allowed in the store. Best Buy will temporarily suspend its product trade-in and recycling services. All Best Buy employees are working on a voluntary basis, and all hourly employees who volunteer are receiving a temporary pay increase. Additionally, anyone feeling sick is told to stay home, and they will be paid for that time. Finally, anyone exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19 is also told to stay home, with pay, and employees staying home to care for children will be paid.
- Big Lots, 8402 N. Navarro St. is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.
- Buckle, located in Victoria Mall, has reopened. Store hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon- p.m. Sunday.
- Cavender’s Boot City, 9205 N. Navarro St., is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 pm. Sunday. They also offer curbside service.
- Cesar’s Taxi Service is temporarily closed in the evenings between 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. We will continue this schedule until further notice. Thank you for your patronage and understanding. For more information, call Cesar Hernandez at 361-220-1528.
- Cotton Belles Boutique, 1403 E. Airline Road, is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., weekdays and 1-5:30 Saturday.
- Dillard’s is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. for curbside pickup. You may call the store, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays at 361-576-5261 to place an order.
- Dollar Tree, both locations, is open from 9-10 a.m. for seniors only and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. for the general public, daily.
- Family Dollar, 3101 Sam Houston Drive, is open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
- Francesca’s, in Victoria Mall, is open from 11 a.m.-7 pm. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m .Sunday.
- FedEx is no longer requiring customers to physically sign for most deliveries made in the U.S.
- Finish Line, at Victoria Mall, is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.
- Food City, 2502 N Laurent St., is open from 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily
- Hall Lighting and Design Center is fully open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
- Dick’s Food Store, 1302 E Crestwood Drive is open from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7:30 a.m.- 7 p.m. Sunday
- Dollar General, all locations, are open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
- Furniture Warehouse, 2110 John Stockbauer Drive is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
- Goodwill Stores & Donation Stations, 214 E. Larkspur St., and 4302 Houston Highway have reopened. Store hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
- Hallet Oak Gallery has postponed events. You can take a visual tour of Hallet Oak Gallery online at halletoakgallery.com. Art can be ordered and donations can be made, as well as, reading about past events. Updates on reopening will be listed on their Facebook page.
- Hamrmark
- Harbor Freight has reduced its store hours to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sundays due to COVID-19. Customers are also encouraged to shop online at harborfreight.com whenever possible.
- H-E-B and Favor Delivery have introduced a new service that allows customers to have grocery essentials delivered straight to their doorstep in two hours or less. In addition to H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery, Texans can now use Favor’s new Express Delivery service, to have products delivered. With Express Delivery, customers can choose up to 25 items from a selected list of groceries and essentials. Delivery is available seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. via the Favor app or favordelivery.com. For a limited time, Express Delivery includes a $4.98 two-hour delivery fee (regularly $9.95) and $10 tip, which goes entirely to the Runner who will personally shop and deliver items. H-E-B is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
- High Brehm Hats and Western, 6603 N.Navarro St., from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
- Hobby Lobby, 8404 N. Navarro St. is open from 9-10 a.m. for senior citizens only and from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. for everyone Monday-Saturday. Only 10 customers allowed in the store at one time.
- Home Depot is temporarily closing at 6 p.m. Opening hours will remain unchanged.
- Kirklands, 7906 NE. Zac Lentz Parkway, is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m for curbside pickup.
- Kohl’s Victoria, 8905 N. Navarro St. is open for drive up only from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. Place orders online and call 361-578-0284 when you arrive to pick up you order.
- La Michoacana Meat Market, 2211 Lone Tree Road, is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
- The Ivy Vine, 248 S. Commercial St. in Goliad is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and Saturday by appointment only.
- The Homestead is open from noon-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
- Life's Celebratins, 805 S. Bridge St. is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
- Lily Grace Boutique, 224 S. Commercial St. in Goliad, is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Melvins, 6320 N. Navarro St., is open from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
- Navarro Cleaners will remain open during its regular hours, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and closed Saturdays until further notice. Drive-thru is available.
- Organic Emporium, 2918 N Laurent, Victoria and 105 C.Ll Duckett Drive in Cuero, is now offering curbside to all customers. To place orders, call 361-576-2100, for Victoria or 361-243-6373 for Cuero.
- Petsmart, 7812 N.C. Zac Lentz Parkway, is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. for full service.
- Retail Therapy Consignment + Boutique, 112 S. Liberty St. is closed but offering scheduled pickup curbside and free local delivery. Visit their FaceBook page and Instagram for more information.
- SAS Shoes, 5213 N. Navarro St. is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, for curbside service. For more information call 361-573-0274.
- Simply Charming, 1301 N. Navarro St. is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
- Shoe Dept. Encore, at Victoria Mall, is open from 11 to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.
- Tailor Made Sewing, 3604 N. Laurent St., has begun making custom face masks and have plenty of material and elastic in stock. To place an order or for more information, call 361-578-8285.
- Teachers Toolbox’s temporary hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m weekdays and closed weekends.
- Tee’s Music House, 906 E. Red River St., is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
- Texian Books is closed but is offering free delivery and curbside service to customers. Direct shipping is also available. Their book club and story time will be available on YouTube Live. For more information, call 361-220-7043.
- The Palm Tree Boutique, 6322 N. Navarro St., is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
- The UPS Store, 1708 N. Navarro St., is offering drive-thru services for customers. Follow the signs and pull up to the side door. Honk if no one is available. Have your items ready and a method of payment handy. The 8806 N Navarro St. location offers curbside by calling 361-576-6411. Both locations are open for regular business.
- The Victoria Mall remains open, instructing customers to follow guidelines for social distancing. For updates, check the mall’s website shopvictoriamall.com.
- Then and Now Antiques, Collectibles and Gifts, 3708 N. Nabarro St. Suite D, will open May 1. Store hours are 10 am.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
- Trudy’s Hallmark Shop is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
- Tuesday Morning 5217 N. Navarro St., is o
- Twice Blessed Showroom is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. They are closed Sunday and Monday. Visit twiceblessedshowroom.com or fumcvictoria.com for updates. All consignment times will be adjusted.
- pen from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
- Twin Liquors is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
- The Victoria UPS Store is offering free scanning services to small businesses applying for loans/assistance.
- Victoria Advocate offices are temporarily closed to the public. We remain committed to providing the same services. Please call 361-5674-1200 for customer care; 361-574-1234 for classified; and 361-574-1222 for the newsroom, or check our website at VictoriaAdvocate.com and the newspaper.
- Victoria AG & Ranch Center, 1410 SW Moody St. No. 7899, is open from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
- Victoria Flower Co., 4705 N Navarro St #200, is open from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays.
- Victoria Electric Cooperative and Infinium Broadband have temporarily closed its lobby. The drive-thru will remain open for business. All non-essential personnel will continue to work remotely to assist members and customers during normal business hours. Alternative options to contact the VEC team are VEC phone service, 361-573-2428; pay your electric bill and report outages via our automated IVR system during and after-hours; VEC Website, victoriaelectric.coop; Pay your electric bill and report outages during and after-hours or chat live with a member service representative; Infinium phone service, 361-582-5550; submit trouble tickets if needed; Infinium Website, infinium.coop; pay your bill, view usage, and submit trouble tickets.
- Victoria Pool Service and Supply will continue to offer products and services (including weekly pool service and repairs). They are also offering free local delivery within a 10-mile radius of Victoria with a $40 minimum purchase and curbside pick-up. Call or text at 361-575-5821 to place an order. Stay in your vehicle, we will deliver it to your car.
- Wal-Mart SuperCenter hours are now 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at both Victoria locations. The pharmacy hours remain the same.
- Woodhouse Day Spa has temporarily suspended operations through April 30.
Banking
- Citizens State Bank in Ganado and Edna has closed their lobbies. Drive-thru is available at both locations during normal business hours. To access safe deposit boxes, call 361-771-3391 for Ganado or 361-782-7118 for Edna to make an appointment.
- Until further notice, Wells Fargo is serving Crossroad customers by appointment only and drive-thru access, with the
- exception of our branches in Edna and Cuero where the lobby will be open with restricted access for social distancing. Branches will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Branches with Saturday hours will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. Customers can schedule appointments by calling their local branch. For the most up-to-date information, customers can check Wells Fargo’s branch locator for ATM locations and the status of branches. Online, mobile and ATM options are also available.
- Victoria Teachers Federal Credit Union’s lobby is closed to the public until further notice and face-to-face visits will be restricted to appointment-only. The drive-thru will be open during normal business hours.
- Frost Bank temporarily has closed the lobbies at its financial centers. Frost’s 104 motor banks around Texas will be fully staffed and will offer expanded services during their usual business hours for the duration of the lobby shutdowns. Customers always have the option of banking online atfrostbank.comvia the Frost app, at any of the bank’s network of 1,200 ATMs around the state, or over the phone at 800-513-7678. Frost will donate a total of $2 million to Texas nonprofits helping to alleviate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The donations will be made in the regions where Frost has operations. Frost’s Victoria regions each will distribute $50,000 to nonprofits in its area. Frost officials in each region have selected nonprofit agencies that are concentrated in health, human services, economic development and arts and culture.
- TrustTexas Bank lobby access is closed at all branches until further notice. Drive-thru hours have been modified to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Saturday drive-thru hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Cuero, Kyle, New Braunfels and at the Sam Houston branch in Victoria. Yorktown and the Laurent branch in Victoria are closed on Saturdays. Customers who need an appointment with a banker or loan officer, or need to access their safe deposit box should call 1-800-342-0679.
Fitness, recreation
Let's Dance Victoria is open for Dance Fitness. Classes are at 7:30 Monday-Thursday. You will need to schedule groups and lessons by calling 361-703-5220.
Palace Bingo has reopened. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 7:30-10 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 7:30-10 p.m. and 10:40 p.m.-1 a.m., Friday; 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday and 1:30-4 p.m. and 6:30-9 p.m. Sunday
- Outlaw Pass is open from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday.
- Ganado Theater is closed until further notice.
- Cinemark Theatres closed all U.S. theaters. They will remain closed until the company feels it is safe for moviegoers to return.
- Citizens HealthPlex is closed until further notice. Video classes are offered via the Healthplex’s Facebook page.
- Gold’s Gym is closed permanently.
- DeTar Health and Fitness Center is closed until further notice.
- Bfit Cuero Wellness Center, Cuero, is closed until further notice.
Ag, business
- Victoria Farm Equipment, 2501 Callis St., is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
- Tractor Supply is expanding with buy online, same day/next day delivery options; dedicating an exclusive shopping hour for high-risk customers and seniors 60 and older
- from 8 to 9 a.m. every Wednesday. They are also implementing contactless curbside delivery for buying online, pickup in store; and establishing dedicated parking spots for curbside pickup.
- Ganado Feed and More is offering curbside service 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Call 361-771-2401 or text 361-649-3127 to receive curbside service. They also offer delivery.
- Arenosa Kennels, 4106 Farm-to-Market Road 234 in Edna, is still taking boarding reservations but all walk-through tours have been suspended until further notice.
- Northside Ranch is designated as essential business for agricultural and pet customers and will remain open during their regular hours of operation. They are practicing social distancing and limiting the number of customers in the store. Northside is offering and assisting with call-in orders. To place an order, call 361-573-5000. Allow 30 minutes to prepare your order.
- U.S. Department of Agriculture Service Centers in Texas will continue to be open for business by phone appointment only and field work will continue with appropriate social distancing. While our program delivery staff will continue to come into the office, they will be working with our producers by phone, and using online tools whenever possible. All service center visitors wishing to conduct business with the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, or any other service center agency are required to call their service center to
- schedule a phone appointment. In the event a service center is closed, producers can receive assistance from the closest alternate
- service center by phone.
- Producers can find service center phone numbers at farmers.gov/service-center-locator.
- Victoria Farmers’ Market is taking pre-orders because of high demand. Go to the market’s Facebook page for a list of participating vendors.
- Karnes City Auction will continue to hold weekly livestock auctions on Saturdays – sheep/goats at 10:30 a.m., cattle, noon. Sellers are asked to remain in their vehicle while the staff is unloading the trailer. Buyers are asked to limit the number of people they bring to the auction.
