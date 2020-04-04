Calhoun County
Calhoun County officials reported three news positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
The first case was confirmed in a Calhoun County resident who is isolating at home, according to a news release from Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca.
Officials said they believe the patient was infected via person-to-person spread, but the Texas Department of State Health Services will confirm the source of infection.
The patient’s colleagues, family members and other close contacts will be contacted and monitored by the state health department.
The second case is an individual experiencing mild symptoms and isolating at home. It has been determined that the case is associated with travel outside of the county.
The third case is an individual experiencing mild symptoms and isolating at home. This case is believe to be community spread. The Texas Department of State Health Services is supporting Calhoun County in identifying any close contacts of the patient while sick, so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms and quickly tested, if needed.
It is possible this individual may have visited the Walmart at 400 Tiney Browning Blvd., Port Lavaca from 2-3 p.m. on Monday, March 30.
Officials in Calhoun County reiterated their warning that there is community spread of COVID-19 in the county.
“With community spread, all areas of the county are considered a possible source of exposure,” according to the news release.
Wharton County
Four additional Wharton County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 Saturday, according to local officials.
There are now 12 confirmed cases of the new disease in the county.
All four people, two women and two children, lived in the same house as a previously identified case in Wharton County, according to a news release. At least 98 people have been tested in Wharton County, and seven of those tests are still pending, officials said in news release.
Matagorda County
Three new cases of COVID-19 were identified Saturday in Matagorda County, bringing the county’s total to 39 positive cases.
The patients confirmed to have the new disease Saturday include a woman between the ages of 75 and 80 who is in the hospital receiving care, according to county officials. Her case is not travel-related.
The other two patients, a woman between the ages of 20 and 25 an d a woman between the ages of 30 and 35, are both isolating at home. Officials are still investigating how these women were infected.
If you think you might be sick with COVID-19, you should call your physician or another provider before going to the doctor’s office. They will review your symptoms with you and help decide whether you should be tested for COVID-19. Symptoms of the disease include cough, fever and shortness of breath.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.