Port Lavaca issued a “Stay Home Safe” order similar to what’s in place in Victoria County, officials announced Friday during a Facebook Live press conference.
The county’s cases remained at eight on Friday, but officials issued warning about the serious danger confronting everyone.
County Judge Richard Meyer said the county was experiencing problems with some residents not properly self-isolating and said law enforcement would be stepping up enforcement.
Port Lavaca Mayor Jack Whitlow announced the new orders, but said he was proud most residents already were complying with Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders.
The new stay-home order takes effect Saturday. The mayor said the order doesn’t change a lot – “just keep doing what you’re doing” by staying home. The order is not in place in Calhoun County outside Port Lavaca.
Dr. Leigh Ann Jedlicka Falcon, internal medicine physician at Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca, urged residents not to become complacent because Calhoun’s COVID-19 rate did not increase Friday.
“In fact, a report was released today that COVID-19 is now the third-leading cause of death in the United States,” she said. Texas’ death rate has quadrupled in one week, she said.
She also urged people not to socialize with anyone already not living in their household, she said. Most patients with COVID-19 will not show symptoms, she said, and they are unaware they are transmitting the virus.
Erin Clevenger, chief nursing officer at Memorial Medical Center, said officials anticipate more cases and were taking the brief pause to get ready.
“We also have not had any deaths in Calhoun County,” Clevenger said. “For that, we are very thankful.”
In the update, Clevenger emphasized that the hospital and the county get “very limited” information from the state health department if the COVID-19 patients are tested at a private medical office.
“I know this has been a source of frustration for our citizens. It also has been for our medical centers and our county,” she said.
The good news is Memorial Medical Center has the equipment to run new testing kits being produced nationally, she said. However, Memorial Medical Center is on the waiting list and expects those kits to first go to the hot spots elsewhere in the country, she said, so she expects those will not be available in Port Lavaca for at least a couple of weeks.
The hospital is working to prepare for a surge in more cases, Clevenger said. COVID-19 patients are being kept isolated in one department at the hospital. When this COVID-19 unit hits capacity, the hospital is prepared to create more isolated units, she said.
The hospital also is working to acquire more beds, medication and ventilators in anticipation of the need, Clevenger said.
“As you are hearing in the media, all of this equipment is being sought after by all hospitals,” she said, “so we are trying, as the rest of the nation is.”
The hospital appealed to those in the community to let officials know of any source for personal protective equipment.
Calhoun residents are encouraged to call the hospital’s clinic at 361-552-0325 before coming to the hospital or to arrange a telemedicine visit.
Larry Nichols, Calhoun school district superintendent, said he appreciated the community’s cooperation in making remote-learning work. The plan is to continue that through May 1. The school district has served 4,700 meals this week, he said.
Lavaca County
Lavaca County reported Friday its second case of COVID-19.
Transmission of the virus is thought to be related to travel outside Lavaca County, officials said in a news release. The person is a resident in the Shiner 77984 ZIP code. The person is experiencing mild symptoms and isolating at home, and there was no community exposure in the county, the release said. State health officials would not confirm the age or gender of the patient.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was helping Lavaca County identify any close contacts of the patient so those people could be isolated and monitored for symptoms and quickly tested, if needed.
Lavaca County Emergency Management Coordinator Egon Barthels said he was communicating with other state officials about the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Department of State Health Services are coordinating efforts and identifying resources that can be mobilized if a need arises that local resources may not be sufficient to meet. There are no unmet needs at this time, according to the release.
Fighting the spread of this virus is the duty of everyone in the community, said Lavaca County Judge Keith Mudd. Health experts are learning that a person can have COVID-19 and not show any symptoms but still transmit the virus.
Mudd asked county residents to heed the advice of medical experts. “If you are feeling bad, stay home, and do not interact with other individuals if at all possible,” Mudd said. “Be mindful that others may be asymptomatic and expose you to the virus. It works both ways.”
Matagorda County
One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed Friday in Matagorda County, bringing the total number of cases there to 36.
The patient newly confirmed to have COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, is a woman between the ages of 55 and 65, according to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center.
The patient is currently isolating at home. The case is not believed to be related to out-of-state travel.
Matagorda County issued a stay-at-home order Thursday. The mandate limits people from leaving their homes or gathering in groups larger than 10 people. People are subject to a $200 fine or up to 180 days in jail, if a law enforcement officer sees a group larger than 10, close together, or out of their homes for non-essential reasons.
Jackson County
Officials reported Friday that one of the three COVID-19 patients has made a complete recovery. Authorities are still monitoring the remaining two coronavirus cases. Jackson County officials urged resident to keep following CDC guidelines for social distancing and routine hand washing.
Officials reported on Friday that 86 tests have been performed, of which 17 are pending results.
Note: This story was updated Saturday morning to correct the jurisdiction for the order.
