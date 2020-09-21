Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall late Monday

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Beta, center, in the Gulf of Mexico. A hurricane watch is in effect Saturday for coastal Texas as Tropical Storm Beta gains strength. A storm surge watch and a tropical storm watch are also in effect for the area during an exceptionally busy Atlantic hurricane season.

Many Crossroads cancellations and closures have been announced for Monday and Tuesday because of Tropical Storm Beta. To add your organization’s changes to the list, email deliverydesk@vicad.com.

Business closings

  • Sweet Fountainz Bakery, 5805 John Stockbauer Drive, will be closed Tuesday.
  • Victoria County Election Administrator’s Office, 2805 N. Navarro St., Will be open regular hours.
  • Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry (VCAM) will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to potential storm conditions. VCAM will reopen Wednesday

Updated school closures for Monday:

Higher Education

  • Victoria College, all campuses
  • University of Houston-Victoria’s Victoria and Katy campuses

Public Schools

  • Victoria Independent School District
  • Woodsboro Independent School District
  • Goliad Independent School District
  • Calhoun County Independent School District
  • Matagorda Independent School District
  • Palacios Independent School District
  • Tidehaven Independent School District
  • Bay City Independent School District
  • Van Vleck Independent School District
  • Bloomington Independent School District
  • Wharton County Independent School District
  • Boling Independent School District
  • Austwell-Tivoli Independent School District

Private Schools

  • Faith Academy in Victoria
  • Nazareth Academy in Victoria
  • St. Joseph High School in Victoria
  • Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School in Port Lavaca
  • Trinity Episcopal School in Victoria

Updated school closures for Tuesday:

Public Schools

  • Industrial Independent School District

Private Schools

  • Trinity Episcopal School in Victoria

Rescheduled events:

  • Chick-fil-A Food Trailer at Cuero Regional Hospital: rescheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday
  • Victoria College Facilities Committee Meeting and the Board Meeting: rescheduled for 3:30 and 4 p.m. Sept. 28
  • Victoria Professional Express Network’s Boot Scoot’n Bingo: rescheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 8
  • Victoria County Commissioners Court, originally 10 am.Monday, is canceled
