Many Crossroads cancellations and closures have been announced for Monday and Tuesday because of Tropical Storm Beta. To add your organization’s changes to the list, email deliverydesk@vicad.com.
Business closings
- Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry (VCAM) will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to potential storm conditions. VCAM will reopen Wednesday
Updated school closures for Monday:
Higher Education
- Victoria College, all campuses
- University of Houston-Victoria's Victoria and Katy campuses
Public Schools
- Victoria Independent School District
- Woodsboro Independent School District
- Goliad Independent School District
- Calhoun County Independent School District
- Matagorda Independent School District
- Palacios Independent School District
- Tidehaven Independent School District
- Bay City Independent School District
- Van Vleck Independent School District
- Bloomington Independent School District
- Wharton County Independent School District
- Boling Independent School District
- Austwell-Tivoli Independent School District
Private Schools
- Faith Academy in Victoria
- Nazareth Academy in Victoria
- St. Joseph High School in Victoria
- Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School in Port Lavaca
- Trinity Episcopal School in Victoria
Updated school closures for Tuesday:
Public Schools
- Industrial Independent School District
Private Schools
- Trinity Episcopal School in Victoria
Rescheduled events:
- Chick-fil-A Food Trailer at Cuero Regional Hospital: rescheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday
- Victoria College Facilities Committee Meeting and the Board Meeting: rescheduled for 3:30 and 4 p.m. Sept. 28
- Victoria Professional Express Network's Boot Scoot'n Bingo: rescheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 8
- Victoria County Commissioners Court, originally 10 am.Monday, is canceled
(1) comment
oclosed, Oh My!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.