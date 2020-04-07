Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday in Victoria County, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 53.
Of those 53 cases, six people have recovered from the disease, which is caused by the new coronavirus. The three new cases are still being investigated, Dr. John McNeill, Victoria's local health authority, said during an afternoon press conference. The press conference is ongoing on the Advocate's Facebook Live page.
During the conference, McNeill announced that the county is temporarily suspending testing for COVID-19 at the drive-thru site at the Victoria Community Center because of a lack of materials.
"We are having trouble getting the equipment that we need to do the tests," he said.
McNeill said in a perfect world, everybody would be tested, but the lack of supplies is a nationwide issue. He said the temporary change will not affect treatment for patients.
This is a developing story and will be updated at VictoriaAdvocate.com and in Wednesday’s Victoria Advocate.
