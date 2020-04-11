Note: This story was updated Saturday morning with information from the Retama Manor South administrator.
A Victoria nursing home has reported a positive case of COVID-19.
Retama Manor South, a rehabilitation and skilled nursing facility at 3103 E. Airline Road, announced the news in a letter sent to residents with loved ones in the facility, that was shared Friday with the Victoria Advocate. The notice did not specify if the individual who tested positive is a resident or employee.
“We want to inform you that Retama Manor Nursing Center has received confirmation that an individual in our facility was diagnosed with COVID-19,” the letter, which was signed by administrator Oscar Flores, began.
Families will be contacted if their loved one in the facility is suspected of having or is diagnosed with COVID-19, the letter said. Flores did not return requests for comment Friday.
“We want to assure you that resident safety remains our top priority and we are devoting every effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our facility,” the letter stated.
On Saturday morning, Flores posted a statement to the Advocate's Facebook page:
"While I wasn’t able to respond to your email or voicemail prior to the publication of your article, I did want to let you know that the individual that tested positive for COVID-19 is no longer in our building and we have no other cases of COVID-19 at this time.
"We provided the letter you reference in your article to families and residents to keep them informed and to ensure them we are doing everything in our power to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Retama Manor’s top priority has always been the safety and well-being of our residents, and as the new coronavirus has developed and spread across the country over the past several weeks, we have been closely monitoring and following all recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control as well as federal, state and local health authorities and will continue to do so.
"I hope you understand that we are extremely busy during this time focusing on protecting and caring for our residents. As such, Retama Manor will have no further comment other than what is written above. ...."
To the Saturday morning post, the Advocate asked for more information about whether the individual at Retama had exposed any other staff or patients to the virus.
After receiving Friday's letter in the mail, Julie McElhaney said she went to visit her 90-year-old mother, Betty, who has been living at Retama for about three years.
“I saw her through the window, which is the same way we’ve been able to see her for a couple of weeks now,” she said.
McElhaney said reading the news that someone at the facility tested positive for the disease was concerning to her. However, as the number of cases in the county continues to grow, she said she is equally concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in all situations.
Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 76. Three Victoria County residents who are confirmed COVID-19 patients are in the intensive care unit of local hospitals.
“You’re always concerned,” McElhaney said. “I’m even concerned about my husband going to Walmart wearing a mask, because I know others aren’t wearing a mask. We’re being as careful as we can.”
McElhaney said she’s confident in the ability of the staff members to continue caring for her mother and all residents of the nursing home.
In addition to being in communication with health officials, staff “remain vigilant about practicing proper infection control and prevention methods, we continue to monitor everyone in our facility daily for signs or symptoms of COVID-19 and we are not allowing any visitors into our facility,” the letter read.
“My mother is in God’s hands,” McElhaney said. “It’s all in God’s hands.”
Brittany Burgess, Victoria County’s epidemiologist, said in a statement Friday that the Victoria County Public Health Department’s current investigations “have not lead us to believe that there is an imminent threat of another outbreak in Victoria County.”
Local officials identified Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria North as the site of a COVID-19 outbreak on April 2. There have been 44 cases of COVID-19 related to the outbreak, including nine that are not Victoria County residents, according to the county’s most recent demographics. PAM North is now transitioning into a dedicated site to treating COVID-19 patients.
“Victoria County Public Health Department is continuing its efforts to identify any potential outbreak threats and is prepared to act immediately to mitigate any risk,” Burgess said in the statement.
Due to privacy concerns, the health department could not provide any information related to the announcement from Retama, but said “any healthcare facility, including nursing homes, that has a confirmed COVID-19 positive case are taking all appropriate actions in terms of infection control, and are rapidly identifying any potential exposures.”
The county is now at a level of moderate community transmission, which is the spread of illness for which the source of infection is unknown, because of a “modest spike” in numbers of community transmission over the last week given the duration of the virus in Victoria County, Burgess said.
With the county’s new classification of moderate community transmission, Dr. John McNeill, Victoria’s local health authority, urged residents to be vigilant.
The county is not yet close to being classified at severe community spread, McNeill said, adding he doesn’t think the county won’t get there “if residents let their guard down.”
“Now is not the time to let up. Now is the time to really push hard,” McNeill said Friday. “What we do now will determine how far this disease will progress in our community.”
Rather than looking at a specific threshold or percentage of cases as community transmission, Burgess said the department looks at sudden increases and the duration of spikes in numbers that would bring the county into the level of wide-spread community transmission.
“Remember we are trying to flatten the curve, which is spreading out of the cases of the virus so we do not see a rapid increase causing wide-spread community transmission,” Burgess said.
