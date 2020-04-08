Victoria County reported Wednesday two new cases of COVID-19, officials said at their 3 p.m. press conference.
The new cases bring the county's total to 61 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Victoria County.
Dr. John McNeill, Victoria's local health authority, also announced that Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria North, 102 Medical Drive, would be converted into a site to treat COVID-19 positive patients.
The hospital, which has 26 beds, is as a long-term care hospital, designed to treat very sick patients after they have been discharged from a traditional hospital's intensive care unit. At least 10 of PAM North's 20 current patients have tested positive for COVID-19, along with at least 24 health care workers and employees who work there.
McNeill had placed the facility under a control order April 2 when the outbreak was identified. He lifted the order Wednesday to allow the facility to accept new patients. McNeill said the facility had finished testing all patients and employees and had isolated those that were positive for COVID-19.
"This will allow them to convert their PAM North facility into a facility dedicated to the treatment of COVID positive patients," McNeill said Wednesday.
Officials are currently updating the public about the COVID-19 response locally; you can watch the press conference on the Victoria Advocate's Facebook page.
This is a developing story that will be updated at VictoriaAdvocate.com.
