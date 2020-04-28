Texas farmers and ranchers impacted by COVID-19 could receive some aid from the U.S. Department of Agriculture by the end of May.
On April 17, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced a $19 billion program that includes $16 billion in direct payments to farmers and ranchers who have experienced unprecedented losses during this pandemic.
The program is open to farmers and ranchers regardless of size or market outlet if they suffered an eligible loss, according to a news release by the Texas Farm Bureau’s Victoria office.
To distribute payments as quickly as possible, the USDA will use funding from the Commodity Credit Corporation, along with money from the coronavirus stimulus package, rather than wait for the CCC to be replenished in July. USDA hopes to have the payments mailed by the end of May.
"Farmers and ranchers in Victoria County are suffering losses right now,” said Victoria County Farm Bureau president Leanne Hempel. “The coronavirus is just the latest in a string of misfortunes that have kept the farm economy down for several years.”
USDA will also purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, specialty crops, fruits, berries, vegetables, dairy and meat protein to be distributed to Americans in need.
“The funding from USDA won’t make farmers and ranchers whole, but it is a start to keeping us in the business of growing our food, fiber and fuel,” Hempel said.
The Victoria County Farm Bureau also announced Tuesday it is joining the Texas Farm Bureau in its Feeding Texas program, which will assist people who need food, as well as those who provide that food.
Hempel said the Farm Bureau Feeding Texas Co-op Contribution Program, established by TFB, aims to pair food banks and other food-relief entities with local restaurants and caterers.
County farm bureaus across the state are working with restaurants, catering businesses or similar entities to help provide meals to those in need. These meals or food items are being delivered to those in need by working through a local food bank or other food-relief entity. TFB is matching a county Farm Bureau donation of up to $1,000 for this or any food-related project.
Victoria County Farm Bureau is working with the local Meals on Wheels program.
“The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has created real food hardships for many in our community,” Hempel said. “We’re proud to be a part of the Farm Bureau Feeding Texas program and doing what we can to help those in our community.”
