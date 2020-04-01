In response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order implementing statewide protocols regarding essential services and activities, Victoria College announced that it has closed all its locations for the remainder of the semester to students and the general public effective.
Victoria College’s Main Campus, Emerging Technology Complex, Gonzales Center, Zelda L. Allen School of Nursing in Hallettsville, Cuero Vocational Nursing School, Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts and Museum of the Coastal Bend will be closed.
Essential personnel will continue to work on campus.
Victoria College employees have implemented remote learning solutions to assist students in completing their spring semester courses.
Victoria College students who have not completed their lab work or hands-on training will be contacted by their instructors and provided details on how they can complete their work or training when VC reopens.
For up-to-date information, call (361) 573-3291 or visit VictoriaCollege.edu.
