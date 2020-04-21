Victoria College officials continue to review how to best distribute CARES Act funding to its students.
Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Victoria College received about $1.68 million with half going directly toward student aid. The college’s board of trustees discussed CARES funding and COVID-19 during a virtual meeting Tuesday.
“We’re still working out a process for how that aid will be distributed,” College President David Hinds said.
The other portion of the funds will be used by the college to account for loss in revenue because of COVID-19. Hinds said the college is still waiting for further instructions from the Department of Education about how to use those funds.
Dean of Student Services Edrel Stoneham said the funds for students have been earmarked specifically for those in need. Students will fill out a brief form explaining their need for aid. The funds can be used for housing, food, course materials, technology, child care and health care.
A matrix has been created by the college to determine how much a student can receive based on their need, Stoneham said.
A committee was assembled to discuss the process for student applications.
“They still have some pieces they need to finish up at this time,” Stoneham said.
The college has not received the funds through the Department of Education at this time, Stoneham said.
“We’re still waiting,” he said.
Hinds also discussed with the board campus access for students and faculty.
He said some hands-on labs are still being offered to students for welding, EMS, police and a few other courses at this time.
Gov. Greg Abbott closed campuses for the remainder of the school year on April 1 in the wake of COVID-19.
“We’re in compliance with everyone’s orders,” Hinds assured.
Students who continue to meet on campus for labs meet with fewer than 10 people and remain 6 feet apart, Hinds said. Faculty members are working with students who cannot return to campus, and they will receive an incomplete in the course and can complete it at a later time.
“We’re always in compliance with CDC with anything we are doing on campus,” Hinds said.
