Victoria College campus will close to the public and students at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The college closure follows Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to close schools for the remainder of the school year, which he announced Tuesday.

The order requires people to “minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household” and requires all schools to “remain temporarily closed to in-person classroom attendance” through May 3.

The college will continue to provide all its services online, Victoria College President David Hinds said in video message Wednesday morning

“This doesn’t mean you won’t continue your studies. It doesn't mean we won't be delivering services,” Hinds said. “We are prepared for this, and we will deliver your content and services online and be here for you when you need us.”

Hinds said online classes will be offered through the end of the spring semester, and campus officials are available for students’ needs.

“We’re going to make it through this together,” he said.

A majority of classes can be completed online, but hands-on courses like welding require hands-on training.

Face-to-face labs and hands-on classes will be suspended, and professors will work directly with their students to complete those hours when it is safe to meet in person, college spokesman Darin Kazmir said.

“The plan is to help them complete their programs as quickly as possible,” Kazmir said.

Samantha Douty is the education reporter at the Victoria Advocate. She grew up in Corpus Christi and graduated from UT-Arlington with a bachelor's in journalism.

