Victoria College will use five instructional methods this fall.
The two additional options made available was to help students feel comfortable coming back to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic, college spokesman Darin Kazmir said.
The college will offer face-to-face, online, hybrid, real-time remote and alternating method.
The alternating method will allow students to meet in class one day of the week while the other half the class watches online. The students would later switch with the in-person students moving to online and the online students moving in person, Kazmir said.
“Things will look a little bit different this fall, but because of the flexibility and commitment of our faculty and staff, our students’ needs will be met as they face the challenge of pursuing their educational goals during this pandemic,” VC President David Hinds said in a news release.
The real-time remote courses will meet at scheduled time, and students will participate via WebEx video conferencing.
Students enrolled in alternating courses will meet in small groups on assigned days and will participate remotely via WebEx on alternating days.
The fall schedule will be updated with course changes by July 27.
“Victoria College faculty and staff are working quickly to adjust their classes to the new instructional methods,” Cindy Buchholz, VC’s vice president of instruction, said in the release. “We want to give students multiple options and we feel that these five methods will help keep students safe while providing them with the quality instruction they expect.”
Students who take classes in person must wear a face covering, which follows Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order.
Laptops and hot posts will be available to students through the college’s Technology Services Department, according to the release. Support services such as tutoring and academic coaching will be offered remotely.
The fall semester is scheduled to begin Aug. 24.
