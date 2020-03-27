In response to recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and local public health officials, Victoria College has postponed its May commencement ceremonies and canceled several events scheduled for March and April.
Graduation was scheduled for May 9 and was tentatively reset for Aug. 15. The graduation rehearsals are tentatively rescheduled Aug. 14, according to a news release from the college.
Beginning Monday, Victoria College students will resume all classes online or through alternative formats and will have access to student support services online. VC’s alternative delivery of courses and services will continue until local public health officials give clearance for Victoria College to return to normal operations. Students will be notified of any changes via Victoria College’s Alert System.
Following is the list of Victoria College events that have been canceled:
- Transfer Fair, March 24
- Joe Pena Art Exhibition, March 26-April 9
- VC Main Campus Nursing Pathways Info Night, March 26
- Hallettsville Nursing Pathways Info Night, April 1
- Gonzales Nursing Pathways Info Night, April 2
- Crossroads Jazz Ensemble concert, April 3
- Lyceum Lecture Series: Natasha Verma, April 7
- VC All-Star Basketball Games, April 13 & 15
- Spring Student Art Exhibition, April 16-30
- Crossroads Community Band Concert, April 21
- Crossroads Jazz Ensemble Concert, April 23
- Crossroads Strings Beethoven concert, April 27
ACT has rescheduled its April 4 national test date to June 13 across the U.S. (including at VC’s Testing Center) in response to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. All students registered for the April 4 test date will receive an email from ACT informing them of the postponement and instructions for free rescheduling to June 13 or a future national test date. The next ACT national test dates are June 13 and July 18.
Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, Museum of the Coastal Bend and Emerging Technology Complex are temporarily closed to the public. For more information on rescheduled events at these locations, contact the presenting organizations. The Welder Center Box Office remains open during regular hours, but only for phone and online orders.
For information on upcoming Victoria College courses and events, call 361-573-3291.
