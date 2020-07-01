Victoria College has reported seven COVID-19 cases among students and staff since June 22.
College officials reported its first employee with COVID-19 on June 22. Since then two other faculty members and four students have tested positive for the virus, college spokesman Darin Kazmir said.
“All four students are self isolating and anyone who had been identified as a high risk exposure were notified,” Kazmir said.
The three employees worked in the student services building, and the building was closed last week when the first case was announced, he said.
Kazmir said he could not say which programs the students studied in, but they were not in the same program.
The college required temperature checks and masks before students, staff or community enter any buildings.
Students are expected to return to campus for class in August. The plan involves students learning face-to-face, online and a hybrid of both.
“Victoria College is taking many measures to make sure our students and employees are safe and healthy,” Kazmir said.
