Victoria College and the University of Houston-Victoria collectively received almost $4 million through the CARES Act.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act was passed March 28, and it allocated roughly $14 billion to U.S. higher education institutions as relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. Institutions across the country moved to online learning, including VC and UHV, which left them in need of funds for the school and its students.
Institutions qualified for the COVID-19 relief funding through a formula based on student enrollment, according to the Department of Education.
It is required that at least 50% of the funding a university receives must go to students in emergency financial need, according to the Department of Education. Each institution may develop its own system and process to allocate these funds, which may include distributing the funds to all students or only to students who demonstrate significant need.
VC received about $1.68 million with half the money allocated to student relief and the other half going toward relief for the college.
“We’re still working through the details,” college spokesman Darin Kazmir said Tuesday.
The portion for students will be distributed based on an application process, which the college is currently developing, Kazmir said. The application process will be announced early next week.
Kazmir said students can use the funding for child care, health care, housing, utilities, technology or anything to help them through the semester.
UHV received about $2.2 million with about half, or $1.1 million going toward student relief.
Officials with UHV were not available to comment Tuesday about how the money would be spent.
