The Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry operation, food pantry, continues, just in a pre-packaged or "to go" variety.
This will remain in effect until further notice and is intended to minimize person-to-person interaction.
Clients will still be able to shop on a once a month basis and the homeless can still come daily to receive services, according to a news release from the VCAM office.
The hours of operation will remain the same, 9 a.m.-noon, weekdays. VCAM Saturday!, scheduled every third Saturday of each month as an additional day to shop the food pantry, will close this Saturday.
