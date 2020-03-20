Victoria Industry Partners:
The Victoria Economic Development Corporation values the health and safety of our community, local businesses,
employees and your families. In the midst of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we want to reassure you that we
are here for you. While there is uncertainty in the coming weeks ahead, we are here to provide resources to help you
and your employees in this time. As leader of the Victoria Economic Development Corporation (VEDC), I am in
communication with leaders in our state, county, and city governments. Victoria County has already implemented a
swift plan of action to handle COVID-19 with great care to protect our community. Learn more about Victoria’s COVID19 action plan here.
Now is the time for local businesses and the community to band together and support one another. If your business can
operate remotely, if you can mitigate the spread of disease within your organization using safety protocols, or if you can
change the ways you conduct business to better serve the community in need, we encourage you to take action.
Here in the state of Texas, testing sites are being set up and safety protocols are in place to protect not only individuals
but also those with higher risk to the virus. In Victoria, we are blessed to have the highest quality of healthcare facilities
to help fight this crisis. The experienced medical staff at Citizens Medical Center and DeTar Hospitals are on our side to
combat this crisis in real time.
The impact COVID-19 will have on all of us is yet to be seen. We want to be a resource to you and your business.
Currently, federal economic relief is being considered. Please see the latest news surrounding the economic relief bill,
which intends to dedicate tens of billions of dollars for paid sick leave, unemployment insurance, free testing and other
measures to help Americans impacted by the crisis. We will continue to share what this bill means for your business as
the days unfold.
In the coming weeks, we will keep you apprised of the latest resources and updates which may impact your business. As
the situation continues to change rapidly, please check the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC) , the Texas Department of State Health Services , and the Texas Workforce Commission
websites for the latest information. For a full list of recommendations to ready your workplace for COVID-19, see all of
WHO’s recommendations.
Victoria knows how to weather storms and is a resilient community. If you have stories to share about the ways your
business is being proactive and would like to share your own resources with the community, please let us know so we
can be of assistance in communicating these resources to our government leaders and our citizens. Now, it is more
crucial than ever to be a good neighbor and to stay strong as business leaders for our internal staff and the audience we
serve. Let us help. If you have any questions about ways businesses can be supported during this time, feel free to
contact me at dalefowler@victoriaedc.com or call me direct at 361-550-8683.
Sincerely,
D. Dale Fowler, CEcD
President
Victoria Economic Development Corporation
700 N. Main Street, Suite 104 Victoria, Texas (361)485-3190 www.victoriaedc.com
