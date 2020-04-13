Victoria Economic Development Corporation is conducting a second survey to monitor changes in our region’s business community due to COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Business Survey, taken over the week of April 13-17, is a shorter survey than the first and will take approximately 5 minutes to complete.
The first survey was conducted over the week of March 23 to 27 and involved 88 businesses. Results of that survey found that about 40% of area businesses had closed.
“Understanding the impact is critical so that we may tell the collective story to local and state elected officials, government agencies and others as we prepare for a full recovery from the crisis,” said VEDC president Dale Fowler in a statement.
Although a business zip code is required and company contact information will be requested, responses are absolutely confidential and will only be reported in aggregate.
