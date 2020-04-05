Effective next week, the Victoria Advocate is shifting its Monday print publication to digital only.
The newspaper will continue to provide round-the-clock comprehensive local and regional coverage through its electronic platforms. The Advocate’s print editions will continue as normal the rest of the week.
An electronic replica of the entire newspaper, or e-edition – from the front page through the classifieds – will continue to be available to subscribers each Monday and every day at VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition and via its recently launched news app. The company said it planned to add pages to the Monday e-edition and enhance print editions on other days.
The move is being billed as “Mobile Monday,” a reference to the fact a majority of subscribers access the newspaper’s digital delivery platforms via mobile devices. All print subscriptions include unlimited access to VictoriaAdvocate.com, which includes the e-edition and new app.
“We are not stopping the delivery of news on Mondays,” said Stephen N. McHaney, president of M. Roberts Media, the parent company of the Victoria Advocate. “We are simply changing the way that news makes it into the hands of our loyal readers. What doesn’t change is our commitment to our readers, advertisers and the Crossroads.”
The move lines up with the company’s strategy of providing digital delivery of the most comprehensive local news available on multiple platforms, he said. However, it was accelerated by the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on all businesses.
McHaney said the Victoria Advocate has seen a major surge in traffic to its website and growth in both print and digital subscriptions during the pandemic, but not enough to offset the declines in business. Also, he said, most of the company’s advertisers prefer their Monday advertising to appear in the newspaper’s digital products.
“The Victoria Advocate is working to ensure its staff, from those who gather the news and advertising to those who put the printed paper on readers’ driveways, can continue to do their jobs,” McHaney said. “Providing news and information with honesty and integrity, especially at this crucial time, is our company’s main goal. These moves aim to allow us to do that.”
Mobile Monday is being launched in conjunction with the newspaper’s recently released mobile app. It’s available in the Android and Apple app stores by searching for the Victoria Advocate.
“As the most trusted and complete source of local news, we felt it was important to add to our lineup of products,” McHaney said. “This most recent addition is aimed at keeping readers up to speed on the news in our region.”
The mobile app offers push notifications, which alert readers to breaking news.
“When breaking news happens, you’ll get a notification, much like a text message,” said Bret Jacomet, head of M. Roberts Digital, the digital agency responsible for the apps’ development. “Opening that notification will take you directly to the information.”
The app also delivers content found in the print and digital editions, along with other in-depth and timely coverage of news and information, he said.
In addition to more news pages in the e-edition, Mobile Monday will offer interactive content not found most other days. That will include polls, contests and other content aimed at encouraging readers to engage with the Victoria Advocate.
To make full use of the app, readers must have an active digital account login, said Tim Miller, director of circulation and customer service. Current subscribers who haven’t activated their digital access can do so directly from the app or website.
“All that’s needed is the email address associated with your account and a password you create,” Miller said. “New users can also subscribe right from the app on your phone.”
Anyone needing help with digital access may call the Victoria Advocate’s customer service department at 361-574-1200 for assistance.
