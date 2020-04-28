A virtual town hall Thursday will address this critical question: How can we best help Victoria’s small businesses?
The Victoria Advocate will be the host of the town hall, which will be broadcast live at 5 p.m. Thursday via Zoom and the newspaper’s Facebook page. A recording also will be available at VictoriaAdvocate.com.
Panelists include John Zacek, Prosperity Bank area chairman; William Blanchard, retired CEO of DeTar Healthcare System in Victoria; Sara Vela, of Vela Farms; and Rafael De La Garza III, Victoria City Council member.
“At this critical juncture for our community and country, we want to bring people together in the search for solutions,” Advocate Editor and Publisher Chris Cobler said. “We encourage all to attend and contribute.”
To submit questions in advance, email ccobler@vicad.com.
