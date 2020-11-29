The hospital area around Victoria reported its second day of COVID-19 hospitalizations reaching above 15% out of total hospital capacity.
If the percentage of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals exceeds 15% for seven straight days, many businesses in the region would need to reduce their capacity limits to 50% in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide orders.
Hospital Trauma Area S, which contains Victoria, Goliad, DeWitt, Lavaca, Jackson and Calhoun counties, reported that 15.95% of the total hospital beds in the area are occupied by patients who tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday.
The area has 250 available hospital beds and 74 COVID-19 patients in an area hospital as of Sunday.
No COVID-19 case updates were reported in the Crossroads Sunday.
New COVID-19 cases reported each week
|.
|Victoria County
|Calhoun County
|Goliad County
|Jackson County
|Lavaca County
|DeWitt County
|Refugio County
|Wharton County
|Matagorda County
|March 15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|March 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|March 29
|6
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|13
|April 5
|35
|7
|1
|2
|1
|5
|0
|8
|24
|April 12
|40
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|15
|8
|April 19
|14
|6
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|7
|5
|April 26
|26
|8
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|9
|May 3
|21
|4
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|May 10
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|May 17
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|May 24
|1
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|May 31
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|9
|3
|June 7
|12
|1
|0
|1
|6
|1
|0
|19
|1
|June 14
|27
|9
|0
|1
|3
|10
|2
|13
|9
|June 21
|111
|1
|0
|1
|15
|9
|1
|30
|28
|June 28
|246
|17
|1
|15
|93
|19
|4
|70
|67
|July 5
|720
|29
|21
|10
|42
|40
|16
|35
|124
|July 12
|573
|47
|16
|32
|81
|63
|22
|114
|225
|July 19
|786
|93
|6
|71
|133
|164
|31
|110
|64
|July 26
|328
|142
|33
|47
|164
|178
|59
|54
|110
|Aug. 2
|325
|80
|26
|126
|55
|103
|71
|138
|101
|Aug. 9
|210
|76
|26
|80
|25
|68
|14
|90
|85
|Aug. 16
|112
|23
|18
|15
|17
|41
|20
|322
|91
|Aug. 23
|70
|12
|0
|19
|15
|49
|20
|106
|45
|Aug. 30
|107
|27
|3
|62
|20
|38
|3
|95
|28
|Sept. 6
|93
|23
|0
|9
|18
|45
|7
|30
|43
|Sept. 13
|67
|4
|5
|12
|8
|42
|28
|55
|29
|Sept. 20
|70
|7
|32
|10
|19
|28
|1
|48
|25
|Sept. 27
|51
|197
|0
|79
|266
|22
|2
|56
|8
|Oct. 4
|39
|9
|4
|8
|23
|0
|3
|20
|14
|Oct. 11
|53
|29
|0
|19
|31
|74
|0
|23
|20
|Oct. 18
|42
|20
|2
|3
|62
|4
|3
|18
|16
|Oct. 25
|65
|35
|0
|6
|41
|24
|1
|8
|7
|Nov. 1
|66
|30
|17
|16
|58
|1
|6
|30
|27
|Nov. 8
|112
|5
|5
|21
|30
|36
|9
|28
|16
|Nov. 15
|191
|9
|6
|48
|49
|27
|6
|39
|20
|Nov. 22
|206
|35
|8
|57
|132
|34
|6
|76
|52
|Nov. 29
|161
|21
|2
|40
|47
|35
|6
|77
|65
