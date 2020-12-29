There were 101 COVID-19 patients in Victoria-area hospitals as of Tuesday evening, and the region has now experienced five consecutive days above the 15% hospitalization threshold.
The 101 patients were occupying 17% of the region's 594 hospital beds, according to state data. There were 13 empty ICU beds as of Tuesday evening, according to the data.
This is the fifth consecutive day in which Victoria’s region, Trauma Service Area S, was above the 15% threshold that determines whether bars must close and other businesses, including restaurants and retail shops, must reduce their capacities. According to an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott, any trauma service area that has seven consecutive days where COVID-19 patients are occupying 15% or more of the hospital beds must shut down bars and reduce customers at other businesses.
Victoria County
Officials in Victoria County reported 58 new cases of the disease and another 14 patients who had recently recovered Tuesday, according to the Victoria County Public Health Department.
Of 5,817 total diagnosed cases, there are about 5,426 patients who have recovered. There are 118 county residents who have died from COVID-19, according to the state health department.
Calhoun County
Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Calhoun County since Wednesday, according to the local office of emergency management.
Of 1,186 total cases, an estimated 1,149 patients have recovered, according to the local office. There are 10 county residents who have died from the disease, according to the state health department.
Lavaca County
There were three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lavaca County, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
Of a total of 1,665 cases, an estimated 1,632 patients have recovered from the disease, according to the regional health department. There are 53 county residents who have died from the disease, according to the state heath department.
Refugio County
Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Refugio County, according to the state health department.
Of 443 total cases, an estimated 372 patients have recovered, according to the local office. There are 17 county residents who have died from the disease, according to the state health department.
Wharton County
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported 123 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a news release that includes cases from the state from Thursday through Monday.
The county also reported 141 new recoveries. The total confirmed case count is 2,390. The total recovery count is 2,161.
El Campo leads the county with 1,163 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 763 and East Bernard with 220. The county’s remaining cases are in unincorporated areas.
Women lead the county in confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,315 confirmed cases, followed by men with 1,036 and 39 cases among people of unknown gender, according to the news release.
The county's death count remains at 73.
No new cases were reported in Jackson, Goliad or Matagorda counties Tuesday. DeWitt County did not publish a COVID-19 report Tuesday.
On Saturday, the Advocate began reporting the COVID-19 death tallies as reported by the state health department, which reports fatalities by county based on death certificate data. Because the death totals reported by regional and local health departments are sometimes delayed and out of date, the Advocate will use the state's data to more accurately reflect the toll of the disease.
Crossroads counties case counts Dec. 29
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|1,186
|1,149
|10
|DeWitt
|1,307
|1,183
|47
|Goliad
|282
|269
|8
|Jackson
|1,056
|997
|19
|Lavaca
|1,665
|1,632
|53
|Matagorda
|1,866
|1,681
|64
|Refugio
|443
|372
|17
|Victoria
|5,817
|5,426
|118
|Wharton
|2,390
|2,625
|74
|9-County total
|16,012
|15,334
|410
|Editor's note: Total cases and recovered cases are reported by local, regional and state health departments depending on the county. COVID-19 deaths are reported by the state health department.
