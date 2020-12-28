Victoria’s hospital region remained above the 15% threshold for the third consecutive day on Sunday
Hospital Trauma Area S, which contains Victoria, Goliad, DeWitt, Lavaca, Jackson and Calhoun counties, reported 18.18% of total hospital beds in the area were occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The area had 228 available hospital beds and 102 COVID-19 hospitalized patients.
If the percentage of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, many businesses in the region would need to reduce their capacity limits to 50% in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide orders.
No Crossroads counties reported case updates Sunday.
Monday's page A2 incorrectly reported available hospital beds rather than total hospital beds.
