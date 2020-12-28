New coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals the structure of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was first discovered last year.

 Contributed

Victoria’s hospital region remained above the 15% threshold for the third consecutive day on Sunday

Hospital Trauma Area S, which contains Victoria, Goliad, DeWitt, Lavaca, Jackson and Calhoun counties, reported 18.18% of total hospital beds in the area were occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The area had 228 available hospital beds and 102 COVID-19 hospitalized patients.

If the percentage of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, many businesses in the region would need to reduce their capacity limits to 50% in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide orders.

No Crossroads counties reported case updates Sunday.

Monday's page A2 incorrectly reported available hospital beds rather than total hospital beds.

COVID-19 cases by county Dec. 27

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 1,180 1,116 8
DeWitt 1,330 1,172 57
Goliad 272 255 5
Jackson 1,035 949 8
Lavaca 1,652 1,602 13
Matagorda 1,746 1,508 64
Refugio 397 350 16
Victoria 5,707 5,362 106
Wharton 2,267 2,020 67
9-County total 15,586 12,335 344
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

