Lascena Simmons opened Peaches and Tortilla Mercantile a little more than a year ago in a house on Stayton Avenue.
Her boutique’s one-year anniversary was hampered by cancellations because of COVID-19.
“That was probably thousands of dollars lost from my store because it usually is such a big celebration,” she said.
That wasn’t the biggest challenge Simmons has faced since the pandemic hit. Last month, her mother became ill with non-COVID health issues and died in a Houston hospital.
In spite of the hardships she’s faced in the past couple of months, Simmons said she has mustered the energy to adjust her business to survive never-before-seen circumstances and the current economic recession.
“I knew my mom would want me to push forward,” she said. “It has been a very, very difficult experience for me, this whole thing.”
For now, Simmons has moved all her inventory of clothes, accessories, home goods and cosmetics online in a matter of weeks.
“I had to try on a lot of clothes within a very short time frame, which was probably the hardest part,” she said of converting her business to online only.
Simmons said her husband, a dentist who is currently out of work because of restrictions on elective medical producers, has helped her by taking pictures while she models clothing for the website.
To adhere to social distancing guidelines, Simmons is shipping the products to customers, who are located as close as across the street and as far away as several states.
“It’s just so humbling to be able to ship stuff to places like Virginia and Arizona, and even to little Edna, which is right down the road,” she said.
Simmons also said she’s offering home delivery to customers within the city limits who send her a direct message on Facebook or Instagram. These loyal customers, who Simmons calls her “Peaches” have been instrumental in keeping her business afloat while it lacks foot traffic.
“They have been so supportive and that is so important right now,” she said. “If you have money to spare, or if you are working or if you are getting a stimulus check and you are able to buy local, I just cannot push that more.”
Although her business has temporarily become an online shop, Simmons said the brick-and-mortar store isn’t going anywhere if she can help it. After all, having a physical shop is why she entered the retail industry in the first place.
“I wanted something downtown to help with foot traffic and have people from near and far come,” Simmons said. “I was hoping this would be another step toward making downtown Victoria lively.”
