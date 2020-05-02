On a typical sunny Saturday in May, the go-kart track and mini-golf course at Outlaw Pass are full of families spending the day together.
On Saturday, the second day of Texas’ gradual reopening, the attractions were quieter than usual, said Julie Mize, who co-owns the business with her husband Mark Mize.
Outlaw Pass is one of a select group of businesses that Gov. Greg Abbott has allowed to reopen at 25% capacity. The family fun center, located at 78 Tate Road, opened Friday after more than six weeks closed.
Now, the adventure center has a strict routine to disinfect facilities, Mize said. All employees wear face masks and gloves, and there’s hand sanitizer throughout the facility. There’s one staffer completely dedicated to disinfecting games and other surfaces after they’ve been used by a customer.
“We have a shift that is specifically a person that goes around sanitizing,” Mize said. “We don’t have that normally.”
The combination indoor and outdoor amusement center is open with reduced hours. The kitchen, climbing wall and bungee are all closed for the time being.
Mize said the families who visited on the center’s first day back in business had been careful to follow best practices.
”It seems to me that we’ve been doing this now for six weeks so people are very familiar and are used to grabbing their sanitizer and used to staying away from one another,” she said.
Mize said the past weeks had been difficult for businesses like Outlaw Pass, which can’t generate money through online sales, offer deliveries, or provide their services virtually.
“The people that have a source of income coming in in some form or fashion, there’s a lot of people out there that are not going to have the same experience as people that have been laid off or own a business and don’t have any income coming in if they don’t have customers,” Mize said.
In a typical year, business from the months of March and April, which typically include spring break, will make up between 21 and 24% of the company’s annual revenue, Mize said.
Mize and her husband said they thought the stay-at-home restrictions in place in Texas and most of the country had continued for too long.
“Shutting down a country for two months or more, that’s insane,” she said.
Mize said she and her husband were grateful to live in Texas and said Abbott had taken a more business-friendly approach. The company employs about 16 people, she said.
Some businesses remain closed. Although movie theaters are allowed to reopen with a smaller crowd, Cinemark has said its theaters will likely stay closed until mid-summer. The company operates a movie theater in Victoria. Businesses including bars, gyms, public swimming pools, tattoo and piercing studios and hair salons are still not allowed to open, according to the Texas attorney general’s office.
The new coronavirus has caused an unprecedented lockdown in countries throughout the world as governments have tried to slow the spread of COVID-19, a highly infectious respiratory disease. The majority of people who become infected will not need hospital care. But for about 20% of people, the disease can cause serious illness, and sometimes death, according to the World Health Organization. A majority of Americans surveyed by the Pew Research Center supported taking steps like closing schools and limiting the size of social gatherings to slow the spread of the virus. In the U.S., more than 66,000 people have died from COVID-19 since the disease first surfaced in the country in February.
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|32
|18
|3
|DeWitt
|15
|11
|1
|Goliad
|7
|4
|0
|Jackson
|14
|6
|0
|Lavaca
|6
|3
|1
|Matagorda
|64
|28
|3
|Refugio
|1
|0
|0
|Victoria
|140
|85
|5
|Wharton County
|38
|20
|0
|9-County total
|317
|175
|13
|* Editor's note: These counts are updated daily.
As the state begins to reopen, public health experts are watching to see whether improved hygiene and reduced crowds are enough to keep the disease at bay. Local officials in Victoria reported no new cases of COVID-19 in county residents Saturday, the first pause after a week of increasing numbers. In total, there are 140 county residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 85 people have recovered. Five residents have died.
Jackson County
Local officials reported four new cases of COVID-19 in county residents Saturday.
All of the newly identified patients are isolating at home, according to a news release from local officials. These patients include a man in his 40s, two boys between the ages of 0 and 10, and a woman in her 30s.
Bill Jones, the CEO of the Jackson County Hospital District, said the hospital can only release the age and gender of COVID-19 patients when the hospital conducts the test and the results come directly to the facility.
“As you can see from today’s reporting, the virus affects both males and females, kids and adults,” Jones said in a statement. “Everyone must be careful not to contribute to the spread.”
In total, there are 14 residents who have tested positive. Of those, six have recovered, according to the hospital district. In addition to the cases identified Saturday, there are three other patients isolating at home and one patient in the hospital.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is working to identify the close contacts of the new patients in Jackson County.
“I am saddened to see our case count continue to rise. Jackson County has done too well to become complacent at this time,” County Judge Jill Sklar said in a statement. “Please make wise decisions for yourself, your family, and your neighbors.”
Calhoun County
One additional case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Calhoun County, local officials said Saturday. There are a total of 32 confirmed cases in the county. Of those, 18 residents have recovered. Three residents have died.
The county, which is no longer under a curfew, will have a second drive-thru testing site on Tuesday, officials said. More details on how to sign up will be released Sunday.
