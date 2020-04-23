Shaira Barton-Trevino wouldn’t be able to keep working without child care facilities.
“It’s a really big deal,” the 40-year-old Victoria mother said. “The service they are providing to the community is critical.”
Barton-Trevino drops off her 9-year-old son at the YMCA of the Golden Crescent every weekday morning at about 7:45 a.m. She then drives downtown to her essential job in finances. She picks him up at 5:30 p.m.
“I would not be able to come to work otherwise,” she said.
Her son, who is a fourth-grader at DeLeon Elementary School, spends two hours in the morning working on his school assignments with the help of the YMCA employees. Whatever he doesn’t finish in the morning, he can complete during school work time in the afternoon.
“Not only am I able to work, but I don’t have to go home and do all the school,” Barton-Trevino said. “Having the personnel at the YMCA help with school work has taken away the full–time job of being a teacher and brought me back to being a parent.”
William Oliver, president and CEO of the YMCA, said enrollment is down significantly with families staying home because of COVID-19. During the school year, he typically has 340 students enrolled in the child care program.
The program currently has 40 students enrolled.
Oliver said the YMCA is limited with the amount of students it can service because they must maintain CDC social–distancing standards among the children.
New students have enrolled in the program because of the pandemic, Oliver said. School closures led essential workers to enrolling in child care programs. The YMCA offers child care for $83 a week.
The YMCA also increased its bandwidth for students to invest time in their online-based school work. Those students must bring their own devices or paper school work.
“That’s been a big plus for us to be able to help those kids and those parents,” Oliver said.
Victoria school district is also working with the YMCA to supply breakfast and lunch to the students, he said.
Oliver said the YMCA still struggles with funding because of the drop in enrollment. The Victoria County United Way helped by giving the YMCA its allocation for child care early.
“We’ll figure out how to pay for it somehow,” he said. “We feel it’s a vital service for the community, and we want to make sure we’re here for them.”
Smaller child care facilities though struggle to make it through the month.
Kiddly Winks Playcare Inc. usually has 120 enrolled for child care, but it currently has no more than 39 attend each day, director Ruth Anderson said.
“I’ll be OK until the end of April, but after that, it’s going to be tough,” she said.
Families who are enrolled, but cannot attend in April, received a price reduction, Anderson said.
Anderson said she had to cut 10 hours a week of full-time and part-time employees to account for the low enrollment numbers. They also get one day off a week, which is paid.
She was hopeful the business would receive government assistance, but she has yet to hear about those funds.
“Right now, we’re just holding our own,” she said. “We can’t last but a couple more weeks like this.”
