As coronavirus spreads around the world and people are confined to their houses, many are being called to a deeper understanding of their faith and they are finding new ways to worship.
“It’s a deciding point for our faith, and the challenges are very real,” said Bishop Brendan Cahill, of the Catholic Diocese of Victoria. “The deeper question of why God allows suffering, the disruption to our lives – the stresses we are experiencing – are very painful realities. The spiritual danger for myself and others is that I may think I need to solve these problems and the spiritual reality, especially at Easter, is to pray and to pray to have trust in God – that God who has seen us through this far will continue to see us through.”
Cahill said he has been referring to Psalm 34:18 a lot lately: “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”
“I think the danger is when our hearts are broken and our spirits are crushed, sometimes it’s hard to say we trust in God. And then the beauty of Easter is that we realize God is all-powerful and God has the whole world in his hands,” Cahill said. “And God has seen us through every difficulty we have ever experienced.”
The women walking to the tomb of Jesus were filled with grief, sadness and fear of being overwhelmed, yet when they found Jesus had risen from the dead, they danced with joy, Cahill said.
“They walked back on a different path than the one they came on,” Cahill continued. “That, to me, is the beauty of hope and healing in the Easter season.”
Although people might still be walking through the dark valley this Easter, they know that, one day, the Lord will see them through. They will thank Him for the graces received in their lives, Cahill said.
“We are in the middle of a crisis, and sometimes, when we are going through the difficulty, we don’t see the other side, yet. It’s still very challenging,” Cahill said. “We do know that God always creates something beautiful and something new.”
To those who are afraid, Cahill said, “know that you are never alone.”
“The beauty I see in all of our faith traditions as Christians, Jews and Muslims, is that we believe in prayer from our hearts that expands beyond ourselves, so even in darkness, when you feel alone, there is someone there for you,” Cahill said. “You could call any Christian church, Jewish synagogue or Muslim center, any of those places, and ask for prayer, and they would pray for you.”
Gary Branfman, president of the Congregation B’nai Israel, said via a text that 4,000 years of threatened Jewish survival have required Jews to embrace and feel at ease with uncertainty.
“Throughout the Torah, God makes use of natural phenomena as humanities wake-up calls,” he said. “The tragic flood was followed by the magnificent rainbow.”
During Passover, God used natural phenomenon, including disease and death, ultimately persuading the Egyptians to free the Jews from bondage, he continued.
“Jewish tradition teaches us that during difficult times, we must use these moments as opportunities to reflect, introspect, and improve ourselves as human beings,” he said. “From a Jewish perspective, during disasters, we cannot descend into protecting only ourselves and our families. There is no room for tribalism.”
Branfman recalled the 1960s when people fought and died for civil rights for others.
“During crises, we must all come together as a human collective of mind and soul,” he said. “The tragedy of our local mosque fire gave rise to love and compassion. As Jews, we believe that God expects us to set a standard for humanity. The COVID-19 pandemic will test us all and will prove that when a huge burden is placed on humanity, it can only be handled through shared action and compassion.”
The Rev. Larry Green, pastor of God’s Church of Restoration, is hosting drive-in services over loudspeakers in the parking lot across from his church on North Street.
“This is a time for faith to increase. A lot of time, pandemics, epidemics and hurricanes bring fear,” Green said. “It’s time to show we have faith – faith in wisdom, faith that God is able. It’s time for the church to really shine.”
Doris Wuensche, a member of First English Lutheran Church, surveyed members of her prayer group and congregation about the state of their faith during coronavirus.
“Several mentioned that they are really trusting and relying on God even more right now,” Wuensche said. “They are deeper in prayer and searching the Bible for strength and encouragement.”
One member said the pandemic has slowed her down and given her time to re-examine her faith and trust in God. She is trusting in God’s timing during this whole process, searching Scriptures and focusing more on how God wants to use her during this time.
On several occasions, the fact came up that members of the Lutheran church miss worshipping with their community of believers.
“When we’re all together, we feel really good that we are all worshipping the same way, with the same words, praying the same prayers,” Wuensche said. “We take for granted that this is always going to be.”
Mary Margaret Rieger, a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, believes her faith is being strengthened even though she cannot attend Mass and adoration every day or receive the sacraments as usual.
“It’s left a void in my life, but it has probably enhanced my prayer life,” she said.
She watches Mass and participates in adoration on the Eternal Word Television Network. Also, she prays and meditates while looking at a silhouette in her yard representing Jesus’ agony in the garden, which resembles the situation people are going through now, she said.
“There He is, and here we are going through the same things. Many people will be, if they are not already. Many are going through it more than others,” she said. “He (Jesus) was alone. His disciples fell asleep instead of keeping him company. A lot of people feel they have no one right now … I’m not walking in their shoes, but they have to know they are not walking alone.”
