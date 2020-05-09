The city of Victoria hasn’t stopped searching for a way to help small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s no secret: I think we should try to help our small local businesses,” said Mayor Rawley McCoy on Saturday. “We’re going to keep discussing options until there’s one that this council agrees is right.”
Victoria City Council members will gather for a special meeting Tuesday to discuss and possibly take action to support small businesses that have suffered from impacts of the coronavirus.
The council members conducted a work session to discuss how to provide assistance to businesses at their meeting May 5, two weeks after members voted 4-3 against a program with LiftFund that would have provided $680,000 in loans to local small businesses during the pandemic. The vote spurred conversation and pleas for a revote among local business owners and community leaders.
Since then, the city hasn’t given up searching for other ways to provide assistance, McCoy said Saturday, and city staff will present two new options based the direction from the council members’ at the last meeting.
The first option will be a Community Development Financial Institution loan program, McCoy said. CDFIs provide credit and financial services to underserved markets and populations under the mission of community development, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
This loan program would not be coupled with a Dream Makers Fund, which was part of the proposal with LiftFund. In that program, as loans were paid back, that money would go to provide new loans to small businesses in Victoria, causing an “uneasiness” among some council members, McCoy said. Others, however, saw the Dream Maker Fund as a key benefit to the program. During a town hall hosted by the Victoria Advocate, William Blanchard, president of the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corp. board, said he felt it was “one of the biggest opportunities.”
The other option on the table for discussion Tuesday will be a straightforward grant program, McCoy said. The grant program would be administered by the city and include participation of the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corp., the Victoria Economic Development Corp. and the Victoria Chamber of Commerce, he said.
The council will have the option to take action following the work session on Tuesday, McCoy said. Though the council members have disagreed about the best way to provide help to businesses, McCoy said he is grateful for the discussion that comes during each meeting.
“I’m only one of seven voices,” he said. “I believe at the end of the day, whether all of the council members get everything they want, the decisions that are made through a consensus tend to be better decisions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.