The Food Bank of the Golden Crescent has seen nearly a 50% increase in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The need for food is increasing,” said Robin Cadle, executive director of the food bank on Friday. “And we’ve got to meet the basic needs of our neighbors in need.”
The nonprofit is in preparing to move into its new building, which it purchased in 2019, but there's a long, expensive road ahead, Cadle said. The new building will provide almost triple the current refrigeration space, double the warehouse space and more office space, which, because of the pandemic, is all needed more than ever, she said.
“We are in dire need of that extra space,” she said.
Victoria’s City Council on Tuesday will review an amendment to the city’s Community Development Block Grant 2019 annual action plan regarding funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The funding will allow for the city to allocate $246,500 of about $356,000 in additional CARES Act funds to groups for the prevention, preparation and response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Among several recipients for the funding, the city plans to give $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club for a deep cleaning of the facility, and $175,000 to the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent to help pay for the cost of expanding into its new building.
“We need community support, government support, corporate support, and this funding from the City Council will be a great, appreciated start,” Cadle said.
A public hearing about the matter also wil be conducted Tuesday.
Julie Fulgham, the city’s director of development services, said Friday that the CARES Act funds aren’t limited in the same way that regular development grant funds are, which means more funds will go to help organizations supporting the community through the pandemic.
“That really allows the city to give more to these groups in need, which, in turn, will benefit our citizens,” she said.
The city will allocate the remaining $109,000 of the CARES Act funding later on as it identifies needs, Fulgham said.
The council on Tuesday also will review the CDBG 2020 annual action plan proposed budget and funding recommendations.
The plan, which identifies specific actions that the city hopes to undertake in order to address community development and housing needs, will run from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2021.
