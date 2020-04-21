Victoria City Council members Tuesday voted against a program that would have provided $680,000 in loans to local small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.
Members of the council were divided when they considered a partnership between the city and a nonprofit that would have provided to businesses the interest-free loans to help survive the pandemic. The council ultimately voted 4-3 against it.
“There’s other options available besides using Victoria’s taxpayer funds,” said Councilman Jeff Bauknight.
Though Bauknight said he favors helping small businesses, he said the agreement with LiftFund, the nonprofit, is not the best way to help. Among his list of concerns, he said, was the fact that only businesses in operation since before August could be eligible, there would be “no collateral required” and the city still has “streets and health care we need to worry about.”
“How do we know that this individual or business is even paying the taxes that are required of them before we turn around and allow them to have a 0% interest loan with taxpayer funds?” he asked.
If the program had been approved, the city would have allocated $750,000 to LiftFund, in the form of a grant, to administer the small business recovery program. LiftFund would have then established a Dream Makers Fund and taken in applications and provide 0% interest loans up to $25,000 to help small businesses.
The program would have provided $680,000 in loans, with the other $70,000 going to LiftFund to partially cover interest revenue, initial deferment and programming costs. If every eligible business received the maximum loan amount of $25,000, that would only be 27 businesses receiving funds, Bauknight said.
“Are we going to be sitting here like the federal government ‘Oh we’re out of funds, maybe we should fund some more?’” he asked “I wouldn’t be for that.”
Bauknight noted that the Senate on Tuesday passed a second relief package of $484 billion to help small businesses and other entities.
Mayor Rawley McCoy, who voted in favor of the program alongside council members Mark Loffgren and Josephine Soliz, said the city should not put the fate of the community in the hands of the state or federal government. It’s not possible to alleviate all risks in any situation, he said, adding he sees “nothing wrong with investing in our small businesses that are struggling to stay alive.”
“If we have any means whatsoever, we need to step up and take our responsibility to take care of our citizens and sustain our businesses,” he said.
Lindsay Young, director of UHV’s Small Business Development Center, said during the meeting that she’s seen some businesses think outside the box during this time to sustain their operations, but said those measures will not be a long-term fix.
“Ultimately, it’s a really scary time for our small business community, not just in Victoria but in our 11-county region,” she said. “And there’s simply not enough funds to go around to support or sustain many of these businesses.”
Former Victoria Mayor Paul Polasek also said during the meeting that he did not support the agreement.
“To me what this looks to be, honest and blunt, is that you’re basically ceding the working capital for a bank,” he said. “I find that way outside the wheelhouse or the duties that my local city municipal government should be involved in.”
The eligibility requirements for businesses would have included being located in city limits, having annual gross revenues of no more than $1 million and demonstrating a loss of at least 15% of revenue since March 1 because of the COVID-19 crisis.
Richard Gianni, senior executive vice president of micro-lending with LiftFund, said the nonprofit does have a vetting process that includes looking at a business’ tax returns, doing a credit check and confirming the reduction in revenue related to COVID-19.
Even so, Councilwoman Jan Scott, who also voted against the program, said she questioned if the city should be “seeing whether a local lender, whether a local credit union, whether some of the small lenders can do that here locally.”
On the other hand, Loffgren said a program like the one the council was considering could help fill a gap that cannot be filled by local lenders that are likely overburdened.
“Shouldn’t we help small businesses?” he asked.
After the vote, McCoy said the city would continue to search for ways to support local businesses as they work to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re going to go back to the drawing board and see what we can come up with,” he said.
