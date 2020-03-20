All city facilities will close to the public effective March 21 through the end of the month due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The city will continue to provide services to the public during this time through alternate means, according to a news release.
Building and Equipment Services
Custodial and maintenance crews will continue to clean and sanitize buildings and perform building maintenance as needed. Crews will be prepared to immediately respond to any concerns related to COVID-19.
City Attorney’s Office
To submit a claim or request public information, fill out a form at https://www.victoriatx.org/departments/legal. For assistance, email legal@victoriatx.org.
City Secretary’s Office
Applications for birth records, death records and permits will only be accepted by mail. Application forms are available online at www.victoriatx.org/departments/city-secretary. Payment must be in the form of a check or money order, or the customer can request on their application form that staff call them to take a credit card payment over the phone. A $3 convenience fee applies to credit card payments. Alternatively, residents can order birth and death records online at www.texas.gov.
Garage sale permits can be ordered online at www.victoriatx.org/departments/city-secretary.
For questions about vital statistics and permits or general questions, contact City Secretary April Hilbrich at ahilbrich@victoriatx.org or 361-485-3040 or by fax at 361-485-3045.
Funeral homes should contact Hilbrich for burial transit permits that cannot be issued through TxEVER or for death certificates.
Communications
The communications phone line, 361-485-3110, will continue to be staffed during business hours. For news and updates about the City of Victoria, visit victoriatx.org or follow the City on Facebook at “City of Victoria, Texas – Government” or on Twitter at @VictoriaPIO.
For more information, email victoriapio@victoriatx.org.
Convention and Visitors Bureau
Staff will be available by phone and electronically to answer any inquiries related to Victoria attractions, events, museums, restaurants, retail and night life locations. To submit an inquiry, call 361-485-3116, email explorevictoriatexas@victoriatx.org, visit www.explorevictoriatexas.com and select “Contact Us” under “About Us.”
For more information, go to www.explorevictoriatexas.com or visit the Facebook page.
Development Services
Development services reviews and building permits will be processed by email at permits@victoriatx.org, by phone at 361-485-3320 and by fax at 361-485-3326. Fees may be paid by credit card or by mailing a check to 700 Main Center, Suite 128. Customers are asked to be patient and expect some delays.
The Citizen’s Access Portal at https://www.victoriatx.org/departments/development-services/development-center- may be used to apply for mechanical, electrical and plumbing permits.
If necessary, the department will offer limited appointments and meet contractors at job sites. Pre-development meetings will be suspended, but projects can be discussed by phone. Inspections will continue at this time.
Engineering
Contractor pre-construction meetings will be held at 700 N. Main St. on a limited basis. No more than 10 people will be allowed at meetings. On-site inspections will continue as usual.
For questions and complaints, residents may contact engineering at 361-485-3340; email csr@victoriatx.org; submit a customer service request at www.victoriatx.org/residents/customer-service-request; or mail to Engineering Office, 700 Main Center, Suite 201.
Environmental Services
All garbage collection routes will continue as scheduled. Residents can submit service requests or find more information at www.victoriatx.org/departments/environmental-services, by calling 361-485-3320 or by emailing environmentalservices@victoriatx.org.
The community appearance division will continue its scheduled work. Landfill and compost facilities will remain open.
Finance
Payments to vendors will be processed once per week. The department has been in contact with vendors to coordinate the processing of electronic payments.
Processing of payments associated with accounts receivable operation will continue only if payment can be received by phone. Otherwise, billing will be placed on hold. For assistance, call 361-485-3080 or email financemail@victoriatx.org.
Fire Department
All fire stations will be closed to the public. The fire marshal’s office is suspending basic inspections until further notice. Required inspections may be completed under certain conditions. For questions about plans, permitting and construction, contact the office at 361-485-3460 or fmo@victoriatx.org.
To contact fire department administration, call 361-485-3450 or visit the fire department’s Facebook page.
Human Resources
To apply for a job, visit https://victoriatx.peopleadmin.com/postings/search. For assistance, call 361-485-3000 or email hr@victoriatx.org.
Municipal Court
Residents can pay citations online by visiting the municipal court website, and some citations may be eligible for payment over the phone by calling 361-485-3050. The court will host virtual court appearances at 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays starting March 23. For more information, visit victoriatx.org/departments/municipal-court/e-court-appearance.
The court will accept documentation by email at courtclerk@victoriatx.org; by fax at 361-485-3065; or by mail at 107 W. Juan Linn St., Victoria TX 77901.
Residents may set up a driver’s safety course for eligible offenses through the court’s payment portal, www.covcourt.com. Additional services will be available beginning Monday.
Parks and Recreation
To contact parks and recreation administrative staff, call 361-485-3200 or email parks@victoriatx.org.
The Victoria Community Center will be closed to the public. To contact staff, call 361-485-3215.
Riverside Golf Course and Riverside Stadium will be closed to the public. Other parks facilities will be closed to the public where possible and appropriate. Detailed information about closures will be posted on the department’s Facebook page.
Crews will continue with required maintenance during closures.
Police Department
To obtain a copy of a police report, contact the records division at 361-485-3700 or policerecords@victoriatx.org. To obtain a copy of a crash report or to file a report, go to www.victoriatx.org/departments/police.
To contact personnel in the training unit or recruitment unit, call 361-485-3799. To contact the community engagement unit, call 361-485-3808.
For property recovery, contact the crime scene unit to schedule an appointment at 361-485-3788. Sex offender registration will continue as scheduled. Contact Detective James Collins at 361-485-3760 with any questions.
To schedule an appointment with a detective, call 361-485-3730. For other non-emergency assistance, call the department at 361-573-3221.
Public Library
Drive-thru pickup of materials will be located at the horseshoe driveway on the north side of the library off Commercial Street from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Digital materials, including ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, online learning and training are available to library card holders at www.victoriapubliclibrary.org.
Due dates for all materials will be extended until regular operations resume. All book drops are open and available for patrons to return items 24/7. Book drops are located at the library on Main Street, the parking lot of the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center parking lot at Navarro Street and Airline Road and the parking lot of the Victoria Mall near Red Lobster.
Library fees can be paid by credit card over the phone by calling 361-485-3301.
The library is planning to offer some of its children’s and adult programming online and will share information as it becomes available.
To apply for an e-resource library card, reserve items, schedule a drive-thru pickup of materials or place holds or for additional questions and assistance, call the library at 361-485-3301 or email infodesk@victoriatx.org.
Announcements and updates will be posted at www.victoriapubliclibrary.org and on the library’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Public Works
Water and wastewater treatment facilities will be closed to the public unless authorized by the treatment plant operator. Authorized visitors will have access via the keypad at the front entrance gate.
Pretreatment compliance tests may be submitted by mail or at the 700 Main drive-thru window or drop box. Call the pretreatment department at 361-485-3186 for assistance or to schedule a pickup of results.
The public works facility will be closed to the public unless authorized by the street manager, traffic manager or utility operations manager or their designee. Suppliers must call the appropriate manager for access.
For assistance, call 361-485-3381 or email csr@victoriatx.org.
Purchasing and print
No external print jobs or orders will be completed. The department will be in contact with customers. Bid openings and conferences will be conducted via Zoom meetings or teleconference. Other operations, including mail, will continue. For assistance, email purchasing@victoriatx.org.
Utility billing
Residents can pay water, sewer or garbage bills online by visiting www.victoriatx.org and clicking “Utility Bill Pay” at the top of the page; by setting up a bank draft; by phone at 361-485-3400; at the Utility Billing Office’s drive-thru window, 700 N. Main St.; by mailing to Utility Billing Office, 700 Main Center, Suite 110; or by placing payment in one of the drop boxes located at 700 Main next to the drive-thru window, on the outside of the drive-thru lane and on the wall next to the rear entrance of 700 Main or at H-E-B, 6106 N. Navarro St. next to the Speedy Stop entrance.
Residents can request utility billing service by filling out a form at https://www.victoriatx.org/departments/public-works/utility-billing-office, then mailing the completed form to the utility billing office, faxing to 361-485-3405, emailing to csr@victoriatx.org, delivering to the 700 Main drive-thru window or dropping at one of the drop box locations listed above.
For assistance setting up an account, call 361-485-3400 or email csr@victoriatx.org. For meter leak or consumption questions, call or mail to the utility billing office or visit www.victoriatx.org/residents/customer-service-request.
