Victoria College board of trustees will meet in-person for the first time in months on Monday.
The board will have a joint meeting at 3:30 p.m. with the Facilities Committee and Finance & Resources Committee before its regular meeting at 4 p.m. The board will meet at the Emerging Technology Complex in Meeting Hall 101.
The board is set to discuss the Museum of the Coastal Bend expansion project and the college president’s contract term.
College President David Hinds will also give an update on the college’s efforts with COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.