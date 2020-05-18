Victoria College students who did not receive financial assistance through the CARES Act will receive help through the Victoria College Foundation.
The college distributed $840,453 it received to 428 students through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act for student aid
The foundation also gave about 50 additional students money to cover some of their spring semester tuition balances, said Amy Mundy, College Advancement and VC Foundation executive director.
Through the CARES Act, Victoria College received about $1.68 million with half going directly toward student aid. The other portion of the funds will be used by the college to account for loss in revenue because of COVID-19.
The Victoria College board met for its regular board meeting Monday. It was the first in-person meeting the board held since the pandemic.
The students who received money from the foundation did not qualify for funding through the CARES Act, and foundation officials wanted to ensure every student received the help they needed, Mundy said.
“I think Victoria College reacted quickly to get that funding out to students in need,” Mundy said.
More than 200 students who applied for CARES funding did not qualify, and they did not apply for tuition help. Those students applied for help with things such as bills and access to technology, Mundy said.
“We’re looking at those as an individual basis,” she said.
All other students who applied for funding received it, Mundy said.
Cindy Buchholz, vice president of instruction, updated the board on the college’s summer plans for reopening the campus.
During the spring semester, the college maintained about an 89% retention rate, which is typical despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Summer courses will mostly be held online, and a few hands-on labs will be conducted in person, Buchholz said.
Nursing labs, science labs and the police academy are a few of the hands-on courses that will meet in person when the campus reopens in June. The in-person classes will meet with no more than nine students in a given room, and other requirements like the need for face coverings are still being discussed, Buchholz said.
“We will be a model for how this is done right,” Victoria College President David Hinds said.
