Victoria College student Dylan Birmingham spent 11 hours in the welding shop on campus Monday.
He and many other students go to campus to rack as many lab hours as they can in case the college has to close its facilities as COVID-19 spreads in Victoria.
“I appreciate the college to allow us to get more hours in and finish our classes,” Birmingham said. “Right now, I’m just trying to bust my butt and get as many hours as I can.”
The college moved most of its classes online Monday, but several classes like the welding courses require lab hours, which are hands-on applications. To help students earn more hours, the welding lab extended its hours to about 9 p.m. every night, said Wade Vrana, welding curriculum coordinator and professor.
Lab hours are required for many degrees and certifications, and without them the student may earn an incomplete.
“They really have no way of working off site,” Vrana said.
Students are now required to sign up for a specific four-hour lab time, and the time slots will be capped at 10 people to maintain current CDC social distancing guidelines, Vrana said. The equipment is sanitized in between groups, and the students always wear gloves while in the lab.
“The students were eager to do that,” he said. “Nearly every student has taken advantage of that.”
Vrana said the welding staff restructured their class and moved lab hours because those can’t be done online. Lectures will move online, but won’t continue until the labs are no longer opened.
“Welding is difficult because it’s skill based,” he said. The students have to show that they can perform.”
The goal, he said, is to have all the students complete their lab hours in the next two to three weeks, but he isn’t sure they have that long.
“Somebody might not be able to finish lab hours or some students are afraid to be in a group. If someone is not able to meet the requirements, we’re not sure what that looks like right now.” Vrana said. “Nobody is going to lose their money or get a bad grade in the class.”
Business management student Angela Martinez does not have to go to campus for labs, but her professors are having her return to campus for exams.
“I’m supposed to have an exam next week and it’s freaking me out because I isolate myself in my room. I don’t even let my kids go outside,” Martinez said. “It’s scary. I hate to have to leave the house if I don’t have to.”
Martinez has five kids who live with her and she said they all have stayed home and avoided people for several days. She said she will take the exams, but she fears the virus that continues to infect people in the Crossroads.
“I think (VC officials) are trying to do what’s best,” she said. “At least they aren’t having 20 people in a class. They are trying to minimize the students around each other. Me, I would prefer to take the exam at home online just like my kids have to do.”
Unlike Martinez, Birmingham does not fear the virus. He fears losing time.
Birmingham needs 100 hours to finish his certification, which he anticipates to receive in May. If labs are not open, there is no way for him to finish, he said.
“That’s a very big fear,” he said. “A lot of us have jobs lined up after we graduate, and we don’t want to push those because we get an incomplete.”
Birmingham is one of the few students who have welding materials at home, but it’s not as good as machines at VC, he said. He wants to get all his hours done on campus.
“It’s just a matter of time before it gets out of control,” he said about the novel coronavirus closing campus. “It’s not a matter of if; it will happen. It’s a matter of when.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.