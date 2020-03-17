Victoria College will extend its spring break for an additional week before transitioning to online classes, an official said Tuesday.
The college will extend its spring break for a full week, and there will be no classes through March 29, said Darin Kazmir, the college's director of marketing and communications.
Starting March 30, there will be no in-person instruction until further notice.
This is a developing story. Please return to VictoriaAdvocate.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.