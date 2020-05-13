Victoria College will reopen its campus to the public on June 1.
A majority of summer classes will be conducted online, but officials have not finalized a plan on how classes will resume in the fall semester.
“We’re trying to make decisions quickly and make sure we are on the right track,” college spokesman Darin Kazmir said.
Some summer classes will be on campus, but they are few in number and are more hands-on based courses.
“We will continue to offer all our remote services,” Kazmir said. “For those students who do come in, we will ensure social distancing.”
Registration for summer classes are open until the end of May, and registration for fall courses are open until mid-August.
The college already offered online classes, but it is adding video conferencing lecture style classes, which is like an in-person course but held online.
“Now we’re going to offer those types of classes,” Kazmir said. “It’s not entirely online and it’s not face-to-face, it’s lecture style but from home.”
Currently, classes for the fall are listed as in-person courses, but the details on how those will operate are under review, Kazmir said.
The college received $1.68 million in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Half of that funding was allocated to student aid, and all of those funds have been distributed.
Funding allocated for college operations have not been released from the Department of Education, and guidance on how those funds can be spent have not been outlined.
“We had students apply for those funds as soon as we got the application live,” Kazmir said. “We distributed funds to over 400 students.”
