Victoria College and the University of Houston-Victoria will pause in-person classes when students return from spring break, officials at both campuses said Tuesday.
Victoria College will extend its spring break a week through March 29, and starting March 30 students will resume classes online or through other formats, said Darin Kazmir, the college’s director of marketing and communications.
The University of Houston-Victoria is extending its spring break through March 24 and then switching to all online classes the next day, school officials said in a news release.
Kazmir announced Victoria College’s decision at a news conference with area officials Tuesday, where the superintendent of Victoria’s school district announced that all K-12 schooling would also transition to online learning.
“In response to the latest recommendations from the CDC and the White House, Victoria College is extending spring break for a full week for our students,” Kazmir said. “Students will not be attending classes on campuses until further notice.”
Victoria College leaders are meeting Wednesday to determine the logistics of transitioning to online instruction and plans for students without reliable access to internet, Kazmir said.
All Victoria College events are also canceled. The Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, Museum of the Coastal Bend, and the Emerging Technology Complex, all Victoria College facilities, will close, Kazmir said.
VC employees will return to campus March 23, and offices will stay open. Students will be able to make appointments with college personnel.
Colleges and universities throughout the country have shuttered dormitories and switched to online learning to try to limit the spread of COVID-19, a new disease that was first detected in humans last year. Because the virus that causes the disease is believed to spread primarily between people who are in close contact with one another through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, limiting large gatherings and closing populous institutions like college campuses is a step many leaders have taken to limit the spread of the virus.
At the University of Houston-Victoria, officials said all classes would be taught online because of a recent fire in the campus’s University West building, according to a news release. Smoke and fire damage from that blaze, as well as some water damage, left the building unusable.
“The majority of UHV’s face-to-face classes were taught inside University West so we had to switch to online delivery of all classes,” UHV President Bob Glenn said.
All university events through the end of spring semester are canceled as well to try to halt potential spread of the virus, officials said. This includes all scheduled homecoming events, the International Festival, and the spring athletic season, which ended Monday when the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics canceled the rest of the season.
“This is something that none of us has experienced before, but we are keeping the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff in mind with each decision that we make,” Glenn said in a written statement.
The university has not yet canceled the May 16 commencement ceremony. School administrators will decide whether to postpone the event at the end of March.
UHV’s dormitories on Houston Highway will remain open with limited food service available, according to the news release.
If students choose to move out of the residence halls, they will be eligible for a prorated housing refund or can apply their housing fees to the following fall semester.
There is no estimate to when the University West building will reopen. About 85 staff members are temporarily working out of computer labs and a classroom in the UHV University Center.
In addition, school administrators are restricting all international and domestic business travel that require either school funds or approval until the end of April, according to a notice sent to students.
Any faculty, staff and students who travel outside of the U.S. are required to self-isolate for 14 days and receive approval before returning to campus, according to the notice.
