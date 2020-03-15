Victoria County commissioners on Monday are scheduled to hear an update on the new coronavirus from the Victoria County Public Health Department.
“In the event there is more news over the weekend, we want to have this on our agenda to continue informing the public,” said Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller on Friday.
The first confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the Crossroads was announced Friday. A patient who was treated at Yoakum Community Hospital on March 7 and again a few days later tested positive for COVID-19, hospital officials said Friday morning.
In Bay City, another patient – a 60-year-old female – at Matagorda Regional Medical Center tested positive, officials said Saturday. As of Sunday afternoon, there were no cases of the virus in Victoria County, officials said.
Victoria health officials and county leaders gathered to brief the press and the public on COVID-19 policy Friday afternoon. They plan to have a briefing daily, Zeller said.
Also on Monday, commissioners will hear a report on “Innovation 2020,” an array of suggestions and proposals from Zeller designed to streamline and modernize county government that the court has considered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.