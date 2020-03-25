Victoria County cautioned residents who visited a local LoanMax or a local Sprint store on specific days in the past week might have been exposed to the new coronavirus.
The first three cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the county Tuesday. As part of the county public health department’s process to track any close contacts of the infected patients and determine whether they exposed anyone else, officials said that people who went to two local stores recently might have been exposed to the virus, although the risk from these exposures is low, according to a news release from the department.
Those who visited LoanMax, 3201 N. Navarro St., on Thursday or Friday and those who visited the Sprint store at 6230 N. Navarro St. on Saturday might have been exposed, the release said.
"The risk of contracting the virus from these exposures is low and isolation is not required for anyone that does not have symptoms," according to the department’s news release. "If you believe you have been exposed, monitor yourself closely for symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, and shortness of breath for 14 days after the exposure."
If you have any of those symptoms and don’t require urgent or emergency care, you should isolate yourself at home or call your physician or the Victoria COVID-19 hotline at 361-580-5796.
Health department officials have been in contact with both of the businesses and both have done a "thorough cleaning," according to the news release.
Researchers are still working to understand how people can get infected, but the virus is believed to primarily travel from person to person spread. When an infected person coughs, sneezes, or exhales, they emit respiratory droplets that contain the virus.
A healthy person could get infected by breathing those droplets in if they are close to the infected person, or by getting a droplet on their hand then touching their face, according to the current research. The latest research suggests that the new coronavirus can live for up to three days on some surfaces such as steel or plastic in ideal conditions. However, the risk of getting infected from touching a surface with the virus is still believed to be low, though scientists are learning more about the virus and how it spreads every day.
