Victoria County reported 54 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
The county also reported 29 new recoveries from the disease. The total number of confirmed cases in the county is 4,499, of which 4,250 have recovered.
Victoria school district officials reported eight new COVID-19 cases Monday.
All the cases were among four different campuses with one employee testing positive at Patti Welder Middle School, three at Victoria West High School, three from Dudley Elementary School and one from Crain Elementary School, according to a district news release.
The Patti Welder employee was last on campus Oct. 30, and the others were last on campus Friday.
VISD also reported that one Victoria West student who had tested positive was on campus Nov. 6.
Anyone who came in close contact with any of the six employees will be notified and will need to remain off campus for up to 14 days.
The district has reported 71 cases including 44 among students and 27 among employees since reopening in September. The employee numbers have seen an uptick in recent weeks and even have forced two elementary schools to close.
DeLeon and Torres elementary schools closed last week when several employees either tested positive for or came in contact with the coronavirus. The influx of teacher absences led the district to close both campuses.
Schorlemmer Elementary School is the lone district campus that has no reported cases of the virus.
Forty patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area S as of 4:40 p.m. Monday, which includes all hospitals in Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca counties, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
They occupy 7.1% of the 561 staffed hospital beds in the region.
In Victoria County, one inmate and one county jail staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
One inmate and two staff members had pending COVID-19 test results as of Sunday.
DeWitt County
The county reported updates on Monday to prior case updates from Sept. 28 and Oct. 19.
The current confirmed case count in DeWitt County is 1,059 and the total recovery count is 962.
Changes to the county’s total counts are because of case duplicates and cases attributed to the incorrect county.
Calhoun County
The Calhoun County Office of Emergency Management reported six new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The county also reported five new recoveries and no new deaths related to the disease. The total confirmed case count is now 960 and total recoveries are 939.
Matagorda County
Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Matagorda County, according to state data.
In total 1,136 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease. Of those, an estimated 1,075 have recovered, and 56 residents have died.
Wharton County
Free testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton St., Wharton, No prior registration is needed.
Wharton County officials did not report any updates on their case count.
