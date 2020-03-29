Victoria County commissioners will conduct their Monday meeting via video conference in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The change reflects an effort to stop public gatherings of more than 10 people, as well as allow people to practice self-distancing and participate in the meeting from home, Caitlin Weinheimer, Victoria County’s chief of staff, said Friday. Having the meeting virtually is important as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, continues to grow in the Crossroads and worldwide, she said.
“Everybody is sacrificing a lot right now as this pandemic continues, but open government is not something Victoria County will sacrifice,” Weinheimer said.
Along with an update about county operations related to COVID-19, the commissioners will discuss again one of the most significant matters they’ve dealt with in the past year – a forensic audit to review Hurricane Harvey recovery spending.
The commissioners will receive and open the sealed responses for the request for qualifications for the audit, which was approved and advertised earlier this month. The county accepted responses for the forensic audit from firms until Friday afternoon.
According to the proposal created by County Judge Ben Zeller, the forensic audit, which comes after repeated calls for a forensic audit to examine the county’s management of recovery money after the storm, may include interviewing relevant current and former county employees and officials and include a review of the following:
- Did fraud, theft or illegality occur?
- Were the county’s internal processes, systems and controls for accounts payable adhered to?
- Were applicable local, state and federal laws and regulations adhered to?
- Did county officials and employees act diligently in relation to the expenditure of Hurricane Harvey insurance funds?
- Has the completion of work that the county spent insurance funds on been adequately verified?
Zeller has said previously that the scope could be expanded even further, if the forensic auditing firm thinks it is necessary. The final contract will come back to the court for approval.
Monday’s meeting can be held virtually because Gov. Greg Abbott recently granted the Office of the Attorney General’s request for suspension of certain open-meeting statutes.
This temporary suspension allows for telephonic or video conference meetings of governmental bodies that are accessible to the public in an effort to reduce in-person meetings that assemble large groups of people.
"Even as the State of Texas takes precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, we also have a responsibility to maintain government transparency," Abbott said in a March 16 news release. "With today’s action, Texas is reducing non-essential in-person contact for a limited period, while ensuring that state and local government entities continue to work to fulfill necessary functions and with full transparency for the people of Texas. I urge state and local officials to do their part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by avoiding meetings that bring people into large group settings."
Individuals wanting to watch or participate in the court’s meeting can do so by phone or online. Weinheimer said the county’s information technology department has been working to ensure the process goes smoothly.
“I’m eager to see how it plays out,” she said.
