Victoria County commissioners on Monday will discuss upcoming projects in light of the anticipated revenue shortfalls from COVID-19.
As the county’s revenue is largely driven by the local economy, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said previously that he expects the impact of the pandemic to be “deep and long-lasting.”
To prepare for the loss in revenue, the commissioners planned to begin discussing changes that need to be made to the county’s budget, including reviewing projects slated for this year that can be delayed, to save funds in the short term.
Also on Monday, the commissioners will have a second meeting in the afternoon to discuss additional information required from Virtus Group concerning insurance claims and expenditures for damages and repairs after the storm.
At last week’s meeting, the commissioners decided to give an ultimatum to Virtus Group, which remains at the center of the ongoing controversy about how the county managed repairs after Hurricane Harvey.
The letter asks that the company, now called Commercial Restoration Company, provide required documentation within 10 business days related to its work in the county. For more than one year, the county has withheld about $352,000 from the company until the company can prove the money is owed.
If it does not provide the documentation, the letter stated, “Victoria County will be forced to conclude that the CRC is abandoning any claim for specific balances for the invoiced buildings.”
